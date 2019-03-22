Stuart Hogg an injury concern for Glasgow Warriors ahead of Saracens clash

Stuart Hogg goes off against Ireland with a shoulder injury

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg is battling to be fit for Glasgow Warriors’ Champions Cup quarter-final showdown with Saracens next weekend.

The 26-year-old has not played since trudging off with a shoulder complaint against Ireland in Week Two of the Six Nations and he will again be on the sidelines when Glasgow face Cheetahs in the PRO14 on Saturday.

While Hogg remains out, there is some good news for Warriors head coach Dave Rennie with confirmation that Callum Gibbins is fit enough to captain the side against the Cheetahs at Scotstoun.

The flanker picked up an injury in Glasgow's Champions Cup victory over Cardiff Blues in January but his return is well timed as they gear up for the business end of the season.

Warriors are undefeated in league games so far in 2019 and have built up a three-point lead at the top of Conference A.

Rennie said: "We're rapt with the results we've picked up over the Six Nations.

"We got 19 points out of a possible 20, which is the best record across the PRO14 and are really pleased with the depth we're starting to build throughout the squad."