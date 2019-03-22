Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones named Six Nations Player of the Championship

Alun Wyn Jones captained Wales to a Six Nations Grand Slam

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has been named the 2019 Guinness Six Nations Player of the Championship.

The 33-year-old led Wales to their first Grand Slam in seven years, which lifted them up to second in the world rankings.

Jones was voted as the tournament's standout player ahead of Wales' team-mates Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams and Liam Williams, and England pair Jonny May and Tom Curry.

"For me as the captain, it's a validation of what we've done as a squad throughout the campaign," said Jones.

"To be up there as a nominee with three other Welsh players and two outstanding players from England would have been more than enough and I'm very grateful to the people who have taken the time to vote."

Wales opened their Six Nations campaign with a second-half comeback win away to France and followed it up with victory in Italy.

They again overturned a half-time deficit to beat England in round three before winning at Murrayfield, and clinched the Grand Slam in style with a ruthless 25-7 demolition of defending champions Ireland in Cardiff.