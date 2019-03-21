LISTEN: Gareth Anscombe Grand Slam special

Gareth Anscombe joins Sky Sports Rugby for a special podcast episode after kicking Wales to a Grand Slam

Keith Wood and Katy Daley-McLean were the guests on the latest Will Greenwood Podcast this week, but we've also got a special bonus episode featuring Wales Grand Slam winner Gareth Anscombe.

You can click here to listen to the latest podcast episode with Rupert Cox and Greenwood chatting to Wood and Daley-McLean.

And in addition to that, we've spoken to Wales fly-half Anscombe - fresh from his 20-point kicking display to clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam against Ireland in Cardiff.

Rupert Cox caught up with Anscombe, as the playmaker chats growing up wearing a half All Black half Wales jersey as a child.

In the wake of some of the criticism which came his way after his move to the Cardiff Blues from the Chiefs in Waikato, Anscombe says he'll never forget that winning feeling in front of nearly 75,000 fans at the Principality Stadium.

He was a bit less clear on which night spots of Cardiff the team visited later that night though and whether or not they made it to chip alley!

Anscombe and Cox also cover dealing with the pressure of Gatland's infamous "if we beat France" comment, the evolving nature of kicking as an attacking weapon and the player drain from New Zealand to Europe.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in a special podcast episode with Gareth Anscombe and to subscribe!