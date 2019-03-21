Crusaders and Waratahs to pay tribute to Christchurch attack victims

Crusaders and Waratahs players will hold a minute's silence before Saturday's game

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says they will be playing for the Christchurch community on Saturday when they turn out for their first match since the mosque shootings in the city.

The defending Super Rugby champions meet the Waratahs in Sydney on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

Both teams will unite in minute's silence on the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch before the match in tribute to the 50 people who died in the attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city last Friday.

"This tragedy has rocked our community, and we really feel for all those affected by the events of last Friday in Christchurch," said Robertson.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson

"Our hearts go out to people across our city, our region, and our country who are grieving right now and we're grateful for the opportunity to pay our respects before the game.

"We'll certainly be playing for our community on Saturday."

The Crusaders have made two changes to the side that was named to play the Highlanders last Saturday, before the game was cancelled in the wake of Christchurch attacks.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga and lock Scott Barrett will take a mandated rest under welfare protocols designed to reduce the possibility of burnout in the All Blacks squad before the Rugby World Cup later this year.

Mo'unga will be replaced in the No 10 shirt by one-cap All Black Brett Cameron while Quinten Strange comes in for Barrett in the second row.

The Crusaders have not been beaten in Super Rugby for over two years while the 2014 champion Waratahs have lost two of their first four matches this season.