Sunwolves 'set to be cut from Super Rugby'

Sunwolves' future in Super Rugby appears to be in jeopardy

Tokyo-based Sunwolves are set to be cut from Super Rugby, according to reports in Australia, with an announcement due at the end of the week.

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body (SANZAAR) says it will make an official statement on the future of the competition on Friday.

"SANZAAR and its stakeholders will not be making any comment on Super Rugby until the statement has been released," the organisation said on Wednesday.

The Australian newspaper has reported that SANZAAR has already decided to cut the struggling Sunwolves, who have won just seven of their 43 matches since joining the competition in 2016.

Dan Pryor in action for Sunwolves against Reds earlier in March

The report, citing an unnamed Sunwolves spokesperson, said the team had objected to a request from SANZAAR to pay a Super Rugby participation fee, which is not asked of any of the other franchises.

The Sunwolves and Japan Rugby Football Association were unable to provide immediate comment.

The Sunwolves are currently fourth in the five-team Australian conference of Super Rugby, having lost four of their five first games of the season.

The Sunwolves joined Super Rugby along with South Africa's Southern Kings and Argentine side Jaguares when the competition expanded from 15 to 18 teams.

The Japanese side retained their spot when the tournament reverted to 15 teams last year after the expanded format proved unpopular with fans and broadcasters.