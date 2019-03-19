WATCH: Quade Cooper's stunning Rebels Super Rugby try

0:40 A great play by the Melbourne Rebels, finished off by Quade Cooper, is Super Rugby try of Week 5 A great play by the Melbourne Rebels, finished off by Quade Cooper, is Super Rugby try of Week 5

The Rebels may have somehow squandered a 28-point advantage to lose against the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday, but they also produced the outstanding moment of the whole round.

Fly-half Quade Cooper has been fantastic since arriving at the club before the start of the season, and his imprint was all over Saturday's fixture from the off.

In the 12th minute of the contest at Ellis Park, the mercurial talent picked up a sensational offload from Rebels hooker Anaru Rangi, before getting involved in the move twice more and finishing it off.

The rest of the game may not have gone the way Cooper and the Rebels wanted it, but the try was so good, it's enough to take our Sky Sports Rugby Super Rugby try of the week.

Click play on the video above to watch Quade Cooper's sensational try for the Rebels in their victory over the Lions in Super Rugby!