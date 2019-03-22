Friday's Guinness PRO14 wrap: Cardiff Blues, Connacht and Edinburgh win

Connacht Rugby were victorious on a memorable Friday night in Galway

Cardiff Blues, Connacht and Edinburgh all secured victories in Round 18 of the Guinness PRO14 on Friday night.

As the domestic competition returned, the trio produced the goods to re-commence their campaigns on victorious notes.

In Galway, Jack Carty became Connacht's new all-time record points scorer whilst in Edinburgh, John Barclay marked his club debut and much-anticipated return from injury, with a man-of-the-match performance.

Cardiff Blues 41-17 Scarlets

Cardiff Blues overcame the early loss of Wales flanker Josh Navidi to notch up a comprehensive victory over Scarlets at the Arms Park.

Navidi departed in the second minute with what appeared to be a serious elbow injury but it did not stop a rampant Cardiff, who ran in five first-half tries.

Aled Summerhill and Owen Lane each scored two, Josh Turnbull the other, with Gareth Anscombe converting all five and adding two penalties.

This man was EVERYWHERE tonight 👏



Tomos Williams proved that he can do it all as he helped @cardiff_blues to a vital win against the @scarlets_rugby, and deservedly collected his Man of the Match award from Jamie Blake 🏅#GUINNESSPRO14 #CBLvSCA pic.twitter.com/ciSm1QzWll — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) March 22, 2019

Rob Evans scored two tries for Scarlets with Ioan Nicholas also crossing. Leigh Halfpenny converted one.

The bonus-point win strengthened Blues' hopes of a PRO14 play-off spot and the victory allowed them to complete a handsome double over their opponents, having won 34-5 at Parc y Scarlets back in December.

Connacht Rugby 29-14 Benetton Rugby

Carty showed his class off the bench with a key 10-point contribution and a try assist as Connacht ended Benetton Rugby's eight-match domestic unbeaten run.

Two opportunist tries from Caolin Blade and Matt Healy gave the Irish side a 14-7 lead at half-time after the Italians had enjoyed purple patches at either end of the first half before opening their account late on thanks to replacement Antonio Rizzi's third try in as many games.

Connacht's new all-time record points scorer, and what a way to do it!!



Congratulations @JackCarty10! #StrongerInGreen pic.twitter.com/zkMTJzQSJk — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 22, 2019

Dewaldt Duvenage's 55th-minute score drew the Italians level, only for replacement Carty - who won his first three Ireland caps during the recent Six Nations - to seize the momentum with a brilliant 24-minute cameo.

Carty initially landed a difficult 63rd-minute penalty prior to two involvements in the build-up to Healy's second try, and then finishing off a breakaway last-minute bonus-point try.

Edinburgh Rugby 28-11 Leinster Rugby

Not a bad way to introduce yourself, @johnbarc86! 🤷‍♂️👏 pic.twitter.com/kXYzgsPEv8 — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 22, 2019

Richard Cockerill's side remain in the running for a play-off spot after posting a comfortable win over the defending champions at Murrayfield.

The Scottish outfit went into the game with little or no wriggle room in the race for a top-four finish and produced a workmanlike effort to see off a Leinster side that already has play-off spot sewn up.

Edinburgh reached the break with a 14-11 lead through a penalty try and a WP Nel touchdown, which was converted by Jaco Van Der Walt.

Further scores by Ross Ford and Viliame Mata ensured a maximum five-point haul for the home side while Leinster's points came in the first half through a Sean Cronin try and two penalties from Ciaran Frawley.