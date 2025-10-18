Prem Rugby: Leicester Tigers pip champions Bath in final play, Saracens thrash Sale Sharks as Noah Caluori scores five

Billy Searle slotted the winning penalty with the last kick of the game for Leicester Tigers vs Bath on Saturday

Billy Searle's penalty with the final kick of the game secured Leicester a dramatic 22-20 victory over Gallagher Prem champions Bath.

The match at Welford Road was a repeat of last season's final and it looked as though Bath would be celebrating again after Finn Russell's penalty nudged them 20-19 ahead in the closing stages.

But the Tigers were given one final chance to avenge their Twickenham loss, with the home supporters letting out a cathartic roar as Searle's kick sailed between the posts to inflict a first defeat of the campaign on Bath.

Dan Frost, Sam Underhill and Cam Redpath each scored tries inside the opening 25 minutes for Bath - the latter a stunning counter-attack - but Leicester had three tries themselves by the 44th minute before dramatic kicks from the tee took over.

Olly Cracknell, Tommy Reffell and Nicky Smith finished with Tigers tries to their name in victory.

Saracens 65-14 Sale Sharks

Rising star Noah Caluori marked his first Prem start by plundering five tries as Saracens overwhelmed Sale 65-14 at StoneX Stadium.

The 19-year-old wing made a try-scoring debut off the bench against Newcastle on the opening weekend but that was just a teaser for the fireworks to come against the Sharks.

Caluori, an England U20 international, used his 6ft 4ins, 15 stone 8lbs frame to torment Sale in the air and also displayed his ruthless streak with five blistering finishes.

It was his two touch downs early in the second half that swept Saracens clear on what became a harrowing evening for the Sharks, who before arriving in north London had conceded just six tries in three matches only to be breached 10 times by their title rivals.

Adding to the indignity of conceding their highest number of points for six years was the 20-minute red card shown to hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie for a dangerous tackle, endangering his availability for England's autumn opener against Australia on November 1.