Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers claim victory over Clermont Auvergne; Saracens win again at Lyon
Jasper Wiese and Julian Montoya scored tries, while former Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson struck 13 points, as Leicester beat Clermont at Welford Road in Round 2 of the European Cup; Saracens kept their 100 per cent record in all competitions going as they fought back to win at Lyon
Last Updated: 17/12/22 6:00pm
Leicester Tigers claimed a second Heineken Champions Cup win from as many rounds, beating Clermont at home, while Saracens kept their 100 per cent record going with victory at Lyon...
Leicester Tigers 23-16 Clermont Auvergne
Leicester moved a step closer to the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup as 13 points from Charlie Atkinson proved crucial in a hard-fought 23-16 win over Clermont Auvergne.
The Tigers crossed the line twice through Jasper Wiese and Julian Montoya, with Atkinson converting both and adding three penalties.
Anthony Belleau kicked three penalties and a conversion for Clermont, with Sebastien Bezy scoring their only try late on, the conversion of which brought them a losing bonus-point.
Leicester's victory added to last Sunday's 23-17 triumph over Ospreys to give them eight points in Pool B, with a trip to Clermont and a home game against Ospreys to come.
Lyon 20-28 Saracens
A length-of-the-pitch try finished by Scotland wing Sean Maitland handed Saracens a 28-20 Champions Cup victory over Lyon in France, despite going down to 14 men with replacement prop Alec Clarey sent off for a high tackle.
The Saracens lineout was their saviour, twice stopping Lyon going for victory from five-yard lineouts in the dying minutes. Victory was sealed by an Elliot Daly penalty as the clock ticked past 80 minutes.
These were two sides with very different Champions Cup pedigree, Saracens having won the main European competition three times compared to two match wins for Lyon.
Jamie George, Ben Earl and Maitland scored tries for Sarries in victory, while Hamza Kaabeche (two) and Fletcher Smith notched scores for the hosts.