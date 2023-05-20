Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle: Magnificent Dublin comeback sees French club clinch repeat Heineken Champions Cup title

La Rochelle came from 17 points down to beat Leinster magnificently in the Champions Cup final in Dublin

A magnificent comeback from 17 points down saw La Rochelle become back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup winners with a dramatic 27-26 win over Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Leinster were 17-0 ahead inside 12 minutes, as hooker Dan Sheehan (two) and wing Jimmy O'Brien scored tries in a stunning start to the game which also saw La Rochelle scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow sin-binned.

The French club hit back through a Jonathan Danty try, but fell 23-7 behind after a couple of Ross Byrne penalties, before Danty's midfield partner UJ Seuteni crucially scored a second try late in the opening half to bring the visitors within nine points.

Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle - Score summary Leinster - Tries: Sheehan (1, 12), O'Brien (12). Cons: Byrne (3). Pens: Byrne (24, 31, 47). La Rochelle - Tries: Danty (20), Seuteni (38), Colombe (72). Cons: Hastoy (21, 39, 73). Pens: Hastoy (44, 50).

Ronan O'Gara's charges then proceeded to dominate virtually the entirety of the second half, displaying superiority at scrum and maul time, but Leinster's superb defence just kept them out for prolonged spells after Antoine Hastoy had cut the gap to six points.

That was until replacement tighthead Georges Henri Colombe forced his way over with eight minutes to play, with Hastoy converting for a one-point lead.

Leinster did have a final chance to win it once Danty was sin-binned for a high tackle, attacking hard at the La Rochelle try-line in the closing minutes, but just when it seemed as if the Irish province would perform a role reversal of La Rochelle's late success in Marseille last year, prop Michael Ala'alatoa was red carded for a dangerous, out-of-control clearout on Colombe, allowing La Rochelle to clear the danger and celebrate wildly.

An incredible start to the contest saw Sheehan score the opening try inside the first minute, off the opening lineout, as a cute move saw No 8 Jack Conan burst through the middle of the set-piece to claim a delivery late, before storming on and passing out to his hooker in a manufactured, elongated one-two to score.

Dan Sheehan got in for Leinster's opening try inside the first minute

An outstanding James Lowe 50:22 put Leinster back into the right area shortly after - the wing executing it to perfection - and five minutes after their barnstorming opener, the hosts had a second try as O'Brien finished well in the corner as Leinster attacked at phenomenal pace off a scrum in the La Rochelle 22.

Jimmy O'Brien scored Leinster's second try in the final in the sixth minute

Less than four minutes after that, La Rochelle were reduced to 14 players for 10 minutes, as scrum-half Kerr-Barlow was sin-binned for tackling opposite number Jamison Gibson-Park while not 10 metres back, after the Leinster halfback had taken a quick-tap penalty.

Mere moments later, Leinster had a third try as, though La Rochelle disrupted a Leinster lineout attack enough to steal possession, a costly knock-on deep in their own 22 opened the door for Gibson-Park to produce a clever long pass out to the unmarked Sheehan, who needed only to claim and fell into the space ahead of him to score.

Sheehan notched his second and Leinster's third in the 12th minute, with La Rochelle's Tawera Kerr-Barlow sin-binned

Like with O'Brien's try, Byrne missed the difficult touchline conversion off the post, and though difficult kicks, those four points would - as improbably as it seemed at the time - come to be highly significant.

While still a player down, La Rochelle finally composed themselves enough to consolidate at 17-0 behind, scoring through the powerful Danty eight minutes after Sheehan's second, with Kerr-Barlow still off the park - with the Top 14 outfit also illustrating their supremacy at the scrum in the phases prior.

Jonathan Danty hit back for La Rochelle's opening try, while still down to 14

Yet, two straightforward Byrne penalties off the tee within a six-minute spell, saw Leinster pull to a 16-point lead, as soft and costly breakdown indiscretions came to bite La Rochelle.

Off the back of a half-hour where nearly everything went against them, though, La Rochelle again displayed their spirit and mettle when Seuteni pierced through the Leinster defence with two minutes of the first half to play, after a prolonged spell of pressure in and around the Leinster 22.

Three minutes into the second period, La Rochelle came so close to getting in for a third try, as Seuteni strode clear on a devastating line-break after an initial juggle, but was just cut down before he could go over. Leinster were soon penalised for offside, prompting Alldritt to choose to take the points and narrow the gap to six points - but that strike was almost immediately wiped out through Byrne down the other end.

UJ Seuteni scored a crucial second La Rochelle try just before half-time

A sequence of poor Leinster kicking from the usually reliable Gibson-Park, Byrne and Lowe - either side of another Hastoy penalty - continually put them under pressure, with no fewer than six kicks going out on the full, being charged down and landing harmlessly into La Rochelle possession.

Against a side as talented as La Rochelle, it set in motion a second half in which Leinster were firmly on the back-foot, and rescued only from falling behind earlier through a combination of their immense defence and La Rochelle handling errors.

With eight minutes to play, Colombe tumbled in after Alldritt had previously been held up, with Leinster hooker Ronan Kelleher also sin-binned for repeat team infringements at the lineout - a ploy to try and stem a La Rochelle maul which was eating metres at ease. When Hastoy converted, La Rochelle led for the first time in the match.

Georges Henri Colombe (not in view) got over for La Rochelle's third try with eight minutes to play

Antoine Hastoy's conversion put La Rochelle a single point ahead

Leo Cullen's side would surely have broken through for a match-winning try in the closing two minutes had Ala'alatoa not needlessly flown in at the breakdown, with the hosts camped on the try-line, but as it was, La Rochelle saw out the final few seconds professionally, with two superb lineout throws to the tail, giving way to an ecstatic pitch invasion from the French bench.