Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle: Updates from 2023 Heineken Champions Cup final from Dublin's Aviva Stadium

Tune into our live blog below to recap all the updates from Saturday's 2023 Heineken Champions Cup final between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin; Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle clinch second successive European Cup title from 17-0 and 23-7 behind