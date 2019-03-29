Leinster vs Ulster preview: Leo Cullen mindful of underdogs ahead of Champions Cup clash

Leo Cullen has no concerns about his internationals recapturing their best form

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says he is aware of Ulster's constant threat ahead of their European Champions Cup quarter-final on Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm GMT).

Cullen welcomed back his Ireland internationals last week in training as he sought to gauge the mood after the disappointment of the Six Nations defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

Leinster remain overwhelming favourites, but Ulster will not fear playing a knockout game at the Aviva Stadium, with their 22-16 win over Munster seven years ago at Thomond Park no doubt used as motivation for the underdogs.

The northern province head to Dublin this weekend with several former Leinster men in their ranks, and Cullen acknowledges they will all have the intention of proving a point.

"I think it probably makes it harder because they know us very well," Cullen warned.

"Marty (Moore) and Jordi (Murphy), in particular, spent all last year being in and around the place. It is a challenge. It is always important to understand the motivation of whoever you play on any given week.

Jordi Murphy won the European Champions Cup with Leinster last year

"Those guys will be highly motivated. I'm sure they are always highly motivated. But there's always a little extra edge. We need to understand that, respect that, and understand what sort of an effect it is going to have.

"We try to control our own bits best, getting our detail right. We know if we get those right, it helps us perform better on the day. But be ready that they may expect certain things.

"How we formulate a game-plan sometimes dictates that as well."

Leinster beat Ulster 42-14 during the 2012 Heineken Cup final at Twickenham

Ulster took a youthful squad to face the PRO14 holders in January, and were ultimately dispatched at the RDS with Ireland hooker Sean Cronin scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes.

The 40-7 bonus-point victory allowed Leinster to move 19 points clear at the top of PRO14 Conference B but it was not a fair reflection of a contest which showed Ulster's improvement since the start of the campaign.

Dan McFarland's side will be backed by a strong following as part of a sell-out crowd at the Aviva that will make this Saturday's game feel less like a home game for Leinster compared to other European encounters.

The Ulster coach has described this weekend's opponents as the best side in Europe, but has promised a battle, saying: "I think you have to pay them a lot of respect, and you want to pay them a lot of respect.

Dan McFarland has guided Ulster back to the last eight after a five-year absence

"What they've done consistently over the last number of years is impressive. They're well coached, there's a lot of guys who work very hard for their province and when the chips are down they produce the goods. For us, that's a brilliant challenge.

"You're playing a quarter-final of the best club competition in the world. Every person that pulls on the Ulster jersey next week, their hearts will be beating, their blood will be pumping for this game."

Team news

Cullen was boosted by the return of a number of integral members of his squad last weekend, but the headline omission from his starting XV is Johnny Sexton.

Centre Robbie Henshaw is also out, while Devin Toner remains on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery - Scott Fardy starts alongside James Ryan in second row.

Cullen's decision to include Australian Fardy means one of James Lowe and Jamison Gibson-Park will be forced to miss out with each club only allowed to include two non-European players- Gibson-Park's inclusion among the replacements means Lowe will play no part.

Johnny Sexton misses out for Leinster due to injury

Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Garry Ringrose, Jack Conan and Jordan Larmour have all returned from Six Nations duty and do start though.

For Ulster, Iain Henderson has won his fitness race to start after he sustained a sprained knee in Ireland's penultimate Six Nations game against France.

Will Addison is out due to a back injury, while Louis Ludik (knee) also misses out, but Marty Moore (concussion) and Darren Cave (ribs) are in to start.

Ireland regulars Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are named, as his South African back-row Marcell Coetzee - who made his comeback form injury last week.

Leinster: 15 Jordan Larmour, 14 Adam Byrne, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Rory O'Loughlin, 11 Dave Kearney, 10 Ross Byrne, 9 Luke McGrath; 1 Cian Healy, 2 Sean Cronin, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Scott Fardy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Rhys Ruddock (c), 7 Sean O'Brien, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 James Tracy, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Mick Kearney, 20 Dan Leavy, 21 Jamison Gibson-Park, 22 Noel Reid, 23 Rob Kearney.

Ulster: 15 Michael Lowry, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Darren Cave, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Billy Burns, 9 John Cooney; 1 Eric O'Sullivan, 2 Rory Best (c), 3 Marty Moore, 4 Iain Henderson, 5 Kieran Treadwell, 6 Nick Timoney, 7 Jordi Murphy, 8 Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Andrew Warwick, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Alan O'Connor, 20 Sean Reidy, 21 Dave Shanahan, 22 Luke Marshall, 23 Angus Kernohan.