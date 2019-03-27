Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast: Richard Cockerill & Steve Martin

Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood discuss the upcoming Champions Cup quarter-finals and rugby's general landscape with Richard Cockerill and Steve Martin - Global CEO at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Our duo speak to current Edinburgh head coach Cockerill ahead of his side's European Champions Cup quarter-final with twice winners Munster in Murrayfield on Saturday.

As well as that, Cockerill discusses old club Leicester Tigers and their Gallagher Premiership struggles this season.

Our team will also discuss the rest of Europe's final eight encounters this weekend as Saracens host Glasgow, Racing 92 play Toulouse and defending champions Leinster entertain provincial rivals Ulster.

Cox and Greenwood also speak to Steve Martin - Global CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment - to discuss the rugby landscape.

Martin sheds some light on the current offers on the table for both the Premiership and Six Nations.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby podcast and to subscribe!