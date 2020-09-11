James Ryan, Iain Henderson back for Leinster vs Ulster PRO14 final; Johnny Sexton rested

James Ryan (left) and Iain Henderson (right) are back from injury to start Saturday's PRO14 final

Ireland second rows James Ryan and Iain Henderson have recovered from shoulder and hip injuries to return for Leinster and Ulster respectively, in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 final.

Leinster skipper and playmaker Johnny Sexton will begin the contest among the replacements, however, with Ross Byrne starting at 10, and centre Garry Ringrose named as captain.

The curious selection comes amid talk Leinster have a possible eye on next weekend's Heineken Champions Cup last eight clash with Saracens - a tie Owen Farrell will be suspended for.

Leinster's Johnny Sexton will start the final among the replacements

Leinster backs coach Felipe Contepomi insists they will not take Ulster for granted, though, when they do battle in the PRO14 Final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

The two sides faced off two weeks ago with Leinster winning by an 18-point margin and they are overwhelming favourites to secure a third consecutive PRO14 title at home.

Leo Cullen's men reached the final for the ninth time in 11 years with a 13-3 victory against arch-rivals Munster last weekend, while Dan McFarland saw his Ulster side triumph 22-19 over Edinburgh following a last-gasp penalty by Ian Madigan.

Ryan has made a rapid recovery from a serious shoulder injury

Ex-Argentina international Contepomi said of Saturday's opponents: "For me, they are definitely one of the best sides in the league but also one of the best sides in Europe.

"They are a skilful team, a powerful team, with punch going forward. They are a very complete team. It's not like they've come from nowhere and suddenly they're in the final.

"With Dan, you know you can expect them to be firing upfront, good scrum and maul. When you analyse them and scout them, it's hard to find any real weaknesses, we know to beat them we'll need to go for a full 80 minutes.

"I'm expecting a real big, big challenge for us and we need to step up one or two gears to win that game."

Henderson had been out due to a hip complaint which required surgery last month

Belfast-based Ulster are in the PRO14 Final for the first time since 2013 and although on that occasion they lost to Leinster, they are determined to upset the odds.

Wing Rob Lyttle, who was man of the match against Edinburgh, added: "It's no different to what our task was when we played them a few weeks ago. We know we need to be at our best; we weren't that day, but if we bring our best and we don't get the result, so be it.

Ulster booked their place in the final after a dramatic last-gasp Ian Madigan penalty saw them beat Edinburgh at Murrayfield

"If we put in our best performance, I don't see why we can't be there or thereabouts. We try not to focus too much on them though. It's very clear they're the favourites and haven't lost a game, but we're not going down to lose; we're going to put in our best shift and win."