Other matches

Fri 21st June

Super Rugby

  • Los Jaguares vs Chiefs
  • 11:05pm Friday 21st June
  •  
FT

Los Jaguares 21

Tries: Matera (2), Moroni (52)
Conversions: Diaz Bonilla (53)
Penalties: Diaz Bonilla (22,55,60)

Chiefs 16

Tries: Boshier (27)
Conversions: Debreczeni (28)
Penalties: Debreczeni (36,44), McKenzie (48)

Report

Jaguares 21-16 Chiefs: Jaguares into Super Rugby semis with historic win

Last Updated: 22/06/19 9:55am

Emiliano Boffelli is tackled by Brad Weber
Emiliano Boffelli is tackled by Brad Weber

The Jaguares made history by qualifying for the Super Rugby semi-finals for the first time after beating the Chiefs 21-16 in Buenos Aires.

Pablo Matera crashed over the line less than a minute from the kickoff to give the Jaguares a 5-0 lead. But they fell behind 16-8 early in the second half before a try to winger Matias Moroni and two penalties to fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla allowed them to regain the lead and extend a record-breaking season.

The Jaguares topped the South African conference with an 11-5 record in the regular season to win a home quarter-final for the first time in their four-year history. They will now host a semi-final against the winner of Saturday's last quarter-final between the Brumbies and the Sharks.

Matias Moroni scores for the Jaguares
Matias Moroni scores for the Jaguares

The Jaguares looked strong early, buoyed by Matera's try and cheered on by a large home crowd. But the Chiefs overcame a tough travel schedule to take the upper hand on either side of half-time.

A converted try to flanker Lachlan Boshier and penalty to Jack Debreczeni gave the Chiefs a 10-8 lead at the break and they extended that with penalties to Debreczeni and his replacement Marty McKenzie in the first seven minutes of the second half.

But handling errors and a loss of discipline by the Chiefs allowed the Jaguares to fight their way back into the match. A 52nd-minue try to Moroni brought them within a point of the Chiefs and two penalties to Diaz Bonilla carried them to a five point lead in the 60th minute.

Also See:

That slim lead made the last 20 minutes of the match nail-biting for Jaguares fans as their team chased an historic achievement. The Jaguares were out-muscled at scrums but produced a superb, unified defensive performance to protect their line.

The Jaguares celebrate after making the semi-finals for the first time
The Jaguares celebrate after making the semi-finals for the first time

The Chiefs attacked relentlessly around the 70th minute before another handling error cost them the chance of a try and a lead. Their last chance came with a penalty near their own goalline in the final minute but they were unable to force their way out of their 22 in the face of stiff Jaguares defence.

©2019 Sky UK