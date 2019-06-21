Friday's Super Rugby wrap: Crusaders cruise into semi-finals

Richie Mo'unga scored two tries for the Crusaders as they overcame the Highlanders in Friday's quarter-final

The Super Rugby quarter-finals got under way on Friday, with the Crusaders the first team through to the semis.

Crusaders 38-14 Highlanders

Richie Mo'unga grabbed two tries as part of a flawless 23-point haul as the Crusaders stormed into the Super Rugby semi-finals with a convincing win over the Highlanders in Christchurch.

Along with crossing the whitewash twice in each half, the All Black fly-half kicked five conversions and slotted over an early penalty.

Mo'unga's display helped the double defending champions keep their perfect home play-off record intact and extended their winning streak at Rugby League Park to 29 matches.

The visitors got the first try in the 17th minute as centre Rob Thompson made a brilliant step and offload for Ben Smith to crack open the Crusaders defence, with the departing co-captain putting winger Sio Tomkinson across near the left corner.

The home side snatched back the lead, however, with an unmarked David Havili jogging through a huge defensive hole to cross under the posts.

5:24 Watch highlights as the Crusaders proved too strong for the visiting Highlanders Watch highlights as the Crusaders proved too strong for the visiting Highlanders

The Highlanders could do little about the Crusaders' second try when a majestic offload by George Bridge to Whetu Douglas was flicked wide to Mo'unga, who crossed and converted his own score.

Nevertheless, the Highlanders rallied again, rumbling forward to earn a scrum near the try-line. Scrum-half Aaron Smith hurled a pass wide to inside centre Teihorangi Walden who burst through and planted the ball just over the line.

Five minutes after the restart, however, Liam Squire was sin-binned for a shoulder charge and the Highlanders unravelled, A defensive blunder gifted the Crusaders their third try in the 48th minute as the away side stood off a rolling maul and allowed Douglas to barge over.

Ben Smith made his final appearance for the Highlanders against the Crusaders

With Squire still in the sin-bin, replacement prop Michael Alaalatoa grabbed the Crusaders' fourth try and Mo'unga capped a fine individual performance by grabbing his second try with brute strength in the 69th minute, chasing a kick over the line and ripping the ball off Marty Banks in mid-air.

The Crusaders now wait to find out which team they will face out of the Hurricanes and the Bulls, who meet in their quarter-final in Wellington tomorrow.

The second of today's quarter-finals gets underway at 11.05pm BST when Argentinian side the Jaguares host the Chiefs in Buenos Aires.