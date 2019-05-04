Munster 15-13 Benetton: Irish province survive huge PRO14 quarter-final scare

JJ Hanrahan struck a penalty from 50 metres out, with three minutes left to ensure Munster overcame a superb Benetton

For the second PRO14 campaign in succession Munster will travel to face Leinster in a semi-final, after Johann van Graan's side had to rely on a late JJ Hanrahan penalty to see off Benetton 15-13 at Thomond Park.

Benetton, who made history by becoming the first Italian side to make the play-offs in history, played with fantastic fluidity in attack but just fell short with three minutes remaining.

Outstanding wing Ratuva Tavuyara scored the game's only try for Benetton, with the boot of Tomasso Allan seemingly putting the Italians on course for what would arguably have been the biggest shock in the tournament's history.

Despite being far from their best, Munster recovered to book a place in the final four when replacement Hanrahan showed superb nerve and technique to kick a 50-metre penalty with time running out for victory.

