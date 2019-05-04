Israel Folau's Rugby Australia hearing to continue on Sunday

Israel Folau's hearing with Rugby Australia over discriminatory social media posts will continue on Sunday, with a decision unlikely to be announced this weekend.

The New South Wales Waratahs full-back attended the first day of the code of conduct hearing on Saturday at RA headquarters to determine whether his contract with the Wallabies should be terminated.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, is fighting to save his international career after posting on Instagram in April that "hell awaits" for "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers", along with other 'sinners'.

The 30-year-old is facing a three-person code of conduct panel, chaired by Sydney lawyer John West. The panel also includes RA representative Kate Eastman and Rugby Union Players Association representative John Boultbee.

Israel Folau attended the hearing on Saturday at Rugby Australia headquarters

RA served a breach notice to Folau last month that said his social media post had "disrespected" people on the basis of their sexuality.

The governing body will argue that the 73-test fullback's commentary is a form of vilification, at odds with its inclusion policy and a 2014 pledge to remove homophobia and other forms of discrimination from the game.

RA will also argue that Folau is a repeat offender, having caused similar controversy with a social media post last year that said gay people would go to "hell" unless they repent.

Yet despite being hauled before RA and Waratahs' executives for "discussions" about the post last year, Folau was given no sanction.