Super Rugby's Friday round-up: Crusaders rescue draw; Reds beat Sunwolves

Bryce Hegarty was one of four Reds try scorers as they beat the Sunwolves in a game which saw seven cards handed out

A review of Friday's Super Rugby games as the Crusaders rescued a late draw at home to the Sharks and the Reds beat the Sunwolves at home in a game which saw seven cards.

Crusaders 21-21 Sharks

Crusaders' Mitchell Hunt scored a try and added the conversion after the final hooter to snatch a 21-21 draw in their Super Rugby clash with South Africa's Sharks in Christchurch.

The Crusaders had trailed for much of the match as fly-half Curwin Bosch slotted seven penalties for the visitors, but managed to pinch the draw as they hammered away at the try-line for the final few minutes.

Codie Taylor and Jack Goodhue also scored tries for the home side, who moved to 42 points and extended their lead at the top of the New Zealand conference over the Hurricanes (32), who host the Rebels on Saturday.

The Sharks remained top of the South African conference as they moved to 28 points, but opened the door for the Bulls to overtake them with a bonus-point victory over the New Waratahs in Pretoria on Saturday.

Reds 32-26 Sunwolves

Brandon Paenga-Amosa scored a 72nd-minute try which ultimately proved decisive for the Reds in an ill-disciplined match in Brisbane in which the Sunwolves were reduced to 12 men for the final five minutes of the game.

Sunwolves winger Semisi Masirewa was sent off by referee Angus Gardner in the 50th minute after he picked up his second yellow card, while Yu Tamura and Rahboni Warren-Vosayco were given yellow cards in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Prop Masataka Mikami was also given a yellow card in the first half for the visitors, who stayed in the match with two Gerhard van den Heever tries and 16 points from the boot of fly-half Hayden Parker.

Reds lock Harry Hockings also received a red card in the final five minutes for kicking Warren-Voysaco in the head, although tries to Sefa Naivalu, Taniela Tupou and Bryce Hegarty, who added 12 points from the boot, gave the Reds the win.