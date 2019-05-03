Shaun Edwards of interest to France, says Bernard Laporte

The French Rugby Federation say they are interested in hiring Shaun Edwards after he leaves his post as Wales defence coach.

Edwards has worked with this year's Grand Slam winners since 2008 - but has turned down a contract offer to stay on beyond the World Cup in Japan later this year.

At one point, rugby league great Edwards appeared set to return to Wigan Warriors as head coach, but decided not to take that post.

He has subsequently been linked with a string of club and international positions and French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte says they would be interested in Edwards joining their coaching set-up.

France are interested in hiring Edwards to overhaul their defence

Quoted in The Guardian, Laporte said: "We have been in negotiations.

"He has not said yes or no. I would like him to join us but it is not up to me.

"I want us to have the best coaches. The French federation has the means and we will do what it takes."