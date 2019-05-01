Danny Cipriani nominated for RPA players' player of the year award

Danny Cipriani is among the nominations for the Rugby Players' Association players' player of the year.

The Gloucester fly-half has been out of favour with England this season, but he has delivered a number of outstanding performances to drive his club's Gallagher Premiership play-off push.

The RPA announced a shortlist of five, with Cipriani being joined by Exeter Chiefs and England centre Henry Slade, Slade's Exeter team-mate Santiago Cordero, Sale Sharks scrum-half Faf de Klerk and Northampton Saints No 9 Cobus Reinach.

"This is a big honour to be recognised in this way," Cipriani said on the RPA website.

"I have enjoyed my first season with Gloucester and I am excited and motivated by what lies ahead. Thank you to my fellow players for the continued support."

The young player shortlist has also been revealed, which features England internationals Joe Cokanasiga and Tom Curry, Gloucester wing Ollie Thorley, Harlequins No 8 Alex Dombrandt and Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson.

The winners will be announced at the RPA's awards night on May 8.