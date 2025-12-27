Munster 8-13 Leinster: Visitors hold on for feisty URC interprovincial Irish derby win at Thomond Park

Josh van der Flier scored Leinster's only try as they held on to win an intense battle at big rivals Munster

Leinster held on to register a feisty URC interprovincial Irish derby win against Munster, winning 13-8 at Thomond Park.

In a hugely physical contest in which inexperienced referee Peter Martin - a bizarre appointment for a fixture and rivalry of such magnitude - was booed off the pitch for his display, Josh van der Flier scored the visitors' only try in the sixth minute.

Fly-half Harry Byrne added two penalties thereafter, as Munster failed to convert a wealth of territory and possession into points with Leinster living on the edge with the laws, but doing enough to avoid censure on the night.

Munster scored their points through a Dan Kelly try and Jack Crowley penalty, but the latter missed the conversion for the score.

Needing a try to win the game and complete a seasonal double over Leinster, Munster carved out a final attack inside the Leinster 22. Though they succeeded in creating space down the left, they just could not take advantage through John Hodnett and Alex Nankivell, with play ended as Rieko Ioane knocked on out of Crowley's hands and referee Martin content it was not deliberate.

Ulster hold off Connacht fight back to win in Galway

In Saturday's other Irish derby, Ulster held off a rousing second-half fightback from Connacht to close out a hard-fought 29-24 win at Dexcom Stadium.

After Ulster fly-half Jack Murphy had been shown an early yellow card for a deliberate knock-on, Connacht took the lead in the 24th minute when Finn Treacy finished off a sweeping passing move down the left.

After Sam Gilbert added a penalty, Ulster - beaten at Leinster last time out - turned the match around with two tries from Zac Ward, the second over in the corner during added time, to take a 12-10 lead into the break.

There was a flashpoint early in the second half with several players involved in a melee after a clash between Connacht centre Bundee Aki and Ulster's Stuart McCloskey, which resulted in both men being shown a yellow card.

Ulster extended their lead in the 47th minute when Werner Kok raced clear before they were awarded a penalty try in the corner and Connacht had Joe Joyce sent to the sin bin.

After Ulster No 8 Juarno Augustus was forced off with what looked like a serious leg injury, Connacht hailed themselves back into the match through a converted try from Sean Jansen and then replacement Matthew Devine crashed over with three minutes left - but Murphy slotted over a late penalty to make sure of the win.