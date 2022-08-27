New Zealand 18-25 Argentina: All Blacks stunned by brilliant Pumas in Rugby Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Argentina in Christchurch Highlights of the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and Argentina in Christchurch

New Zealand's Rugby Championship campaign suffered a seismic shock as Argentina produced a magnificent performance to defeat the hosts 25-18 in Christchurch on Saturday.

The Pumas achieved their first win over New Zealand just two years ago in another championship match in Sydney and Saturday's victory was from the same mould with magnificent defence backed up by iron discipline.

"I'm very proud of our team, we are starting to believe what we can do, not just a magic moment like our first win (in Sydney)," said captain Julian Montoya.

"Very, very happy, very, very proud, it's a very special moment for us."

Score Summary: New Zealand 18-25 Argentina New Zealand: Tries: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Caleb Clarke; Conversions: Richie Mo'unga 2; Penalties: 1 Argentina: Tries: Juan Martin Gonzalez; Conversions: Emiliano Boffelli 1; Penalties: 6

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New Zealand captain Sam Cane was disappointed that the All Blacks could not capitalise on a dominant first half but praised Argentina's resilience New Zealand captain Sam Cane was disappointed that the All Blacks could not capitalise on a dominant first half but praised Argentina's resilience

The boot of winger Emiliano Boffelli, who kicked five penalties and a conversion, kept the visitors in the contest after New Zealand scored two tries in the first half to keep them ahead thanks to Samisoni Taukei'aho and Caleb Clarke.

Fly-half Richie Mo'unga then put the All Blacks 18-12 ahead with his second penalty, but ill-discipline cost them dearly as flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez scored an opportunist try when he snapped up the loose ball, bursting through the tackle of Aaron Smith before racing away to score.

Samso Gonzalez (left) scores in Argentina's huge win

New Zealand, who played the last nine minutes with 14 men after Shannon Frizell was shown a yellow card, will almost certainly be plunged back into the crisis that was apparently ended by their victory over South Africa two weeks ago.

"It certainly felt in the first half that we were a lot more dominant than the scoreboard showed," said captain Sam Cane.

"But a lot of credit has to go to them for the way they stuck at it and turned the tables and put us under a lot of pressure in the second half.

"We didn't respond the way we wanted and they were good enough to get the win tonight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Argentina captain Julian Montoya felt the Pumas deserved their historic win over the All Blacks due to their hard work and belief and that it wasn't a one-off 'magic moment' Argentina captain Julian Montoya felt the Pumas deserved their historic win over the All Blacks due to their hard work and belief and that it wasn't a one-off 'magic moment'

The victory gives Argentina successive wins in the Rugby Championship for the first time after their impressive 48-17 thrashing of Australia in San Juan two weeks ago.

They also remain top of the championship standings on points difference ahead of Australia, who earlier beat South Africa 25-17 in Adelaide.

How to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship

Sky Sports will again be bringing you live coverage with New Zealand looking for revenge against Argentina from (8.05am) before Australia face South Africa (10.35am) in Round 4 of matches on Saturday, September 3.