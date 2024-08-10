The Rugby Championship: Argentina beat defending champions New Zealand 38-30 in Wellington

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from The Rugby Championship as Argentina beat New Zealand for the third time in four years with a 38-30 victory in Wellington Highlights from The Rugby Championship as Argentina beat New Zealand for the third time in four years with a 38-30 victory in Wellington

Argentina stunned New Zealand 38-30 in the sides' Rugby Championship opener in Wellington as they claimed their third win over the All Blacks in four years.

The Pumas were routed 44-6 by New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, while they were also beaten 41-12 in last year's Rugby Championship.

However, Argentina came out on top in Saturday's pulsating meeting, outscoring the All Blacks four tries to three as Lucio Cinti, Mateo Carreras, Franco Molina and Agustin Creevy went over.

Sam Darry, Anton Lienert-Brown and Mark Tele'a touched down for New Zealand in a seesaw encounter - Darry's try, in the 15th minute, was the first of the game and helped his side on their way to leads of 10-0 and 20-8.

But the reigning champions were punished for an error-strewn display as they conceded the most points ever in a home fixture, with Creevy notching the crucial try 10 minutes from time.

Santiago Carerras kicked 18 points for the visitors with four penalties and three conversions, while Damian McKenzie booted 15 points for the hosts.

Argentina - who also beat New Zealand in the 2022 Rugby Championship and 2020 Tri Nations Series having failed to win any of the teams' first 29 encounters - face the All Blacks again next Saturday, this time in Auckland.

'Argentina dominated and deserved to win'

Creevy said: "It was amazing, it was a really good performance. We spoke in the week about hitting first and we did. We dominated the whole game. We deserved the result."

New Zealand No 8 Ardie Savea said: "It's hugely disappointing. That's not All Blacks standard and that's something we will take on the chin and get right for next week.

"This will hurt but we'll bottle it up and it will hopefully help us next weekend."

In the opening game of this year's tournament, South Africa thumped Australia 33-7 in Brisbane.

