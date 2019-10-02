New Zealand 63-0 Canada: Barrett brothers star in Rugby World Cup rout

Scott Barrett blew a scoring chance in the first half but atoned with a try early in the second

The Barrett brothers celebrated making All Blacks history by each scoring a try as the Rugby World Cup holders crushed Canada 63-0.

Beauden, Jordie and Scott became the first trio of brothers to line out for New Zealand in a World Cup match and it was a trouble-free Pool B outing against the outclassed Canadians.

New Zealand scored nine tries, the Barretts bagging one apiece, as they ran riot in extremely humid conditions under the closed roof in Oita.

Jordie Barrett scored New Zealand's second try

Canada lost 29-13 to New Zealand in the 1991 World Cup quarter-finals and have suffered 50-plus point beatings in all five meetings since, but this was the first time they failed to trouble the scoreboard.

Coached by former Wales international Kingsley Jones, Canada suffered in the set-piece and conceded a penalty try in the fifth minute after their scrum was sent into reverse.

PERFECT RECORD New Zealand have never lost a pool game at the Rugby World Cup

Sonny Bill Williams crossed for his 13th Test try

Jordie Barrett dotted down from an inch-perfect crossfield kick by Richie Mo'unga, while Sonny Bill Williams profited from quick ruck ball to dummy over and put New Zealand 21-0 up after 18 minutes.

Canada's best chance came when Gordon McRorie pounced on a handling error and his half-back partner Peter Nelson tore downfield, only for Beauden Barrett to hare back and make a superb last-ditch tackle on the former Ulster back.

Scott Barrett dropped the ball over the line as both teams struggled with their handling but Beauden ensured the bonus-point was secured before half-time when he raced onto Williams' grubber to score underneath the posts.

Beauden Barrett grabbed the bonus-point try before half-time

Rieko Ioane increased their advantage just 42 seconds into the second half, Williams again the creator, while Scott Barrett redeemed himself on 45 minutes when Mo'unga and Kieran Read combined to put the second-row over.

Shannon Frizell and replacement scrum-half Brad Weber also got on the scoresheet, the latter scoring his first All Blacks try and quickly following it up with a second to make it 63-0 with less than an hour gone.

That was the last of the scoring, although Beauden Barrett should have bagged New Zealand's 10th try with the clock gone red but he fumbled possession with the line in sight.

The All Blacks now head to Tokyo for Sunday's game against Namibia, while Canada could face another tough day at the office on Tuesday when they take on South Africa.