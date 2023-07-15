New Zealand 35-20 South Africa: All Blacks too strong for Springboks in Rugby Championship after phenomenal start

New Zealand made it two wins from two in the 2023 Rugby Championship, as a phenomenal start laid the platform for them to beat South Africa 35-20 in Auckland.

Early tries from scrum-half Aaron Smith (5) and flanker Shannon Frizell (15), either side of a Richie Mo'unga penalty, put the All Blacks into an early 17-0 lead, as they choose not to kick the ball off the park and attacked at blistering speed.

The Springboks were no match for the hosts for the first half hour, and all they could muster before the break was a single Faf de Klerk penalty, as Mo'unga added another effort to leave the half-time score 20-3.

The All Blacks started on the front foot again in the second half, but South Africa's introduction of the likes of Malcolm Marx, RG Snyman and Pieter-Steph du Toit from the bench made a noticeable impact, as they hit back through Marx (53) and Cheslin Kolbe (62) tries.

Mo'unga had kicked an earlier long-range penalty before the second of those SA tries, however, to grant the hosts - who never reached the heights of their first-half display again - some breathing space, before Will Jordan struck a crucial third try with 11 minutes to go.

Mo'unga and South Africa flanker Kwagga Smith added tries in the final three minutes, as the All Blacks confirmed a statement victory ahead of September's Rugby World Cup in France, and one which puts them in a great position to clinch the Rugby Championship trophy in two weeks' time.

Just five minutes into the contest, and with the ball having barely been off the park, the All Blacks struck for the opening try as Smith scored after a brilliant piece of set-up play by Jordan, who cut inside to slalom forward before passing on for the half-back to dive in.

New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith scored the first try in the fifth minute

The pace and accuracy New Zealand began the Test at in attack was phenomenal, forcing South Africa into the concession of three penalties on the bounce - two for offside - as Mo'unga drilled over his first kick from the tee on 10 minutes for a 10-0 lead.

Five minutes later, New Zealand had a second try as the imposing Frizell bulldozed his way past South Africa full-back Willie le Roux to score down the left after being found by Jordan, with Barrett brothers Beauden and Jordie, Mo'unga and Jordan pulling the strings, and stretching the Springboks beyond breaking point.

Indeed, the All Blacks had operated off a sensational 93 per cent possession inside the first the 20 minutes, but South Africa were very nearly in for a try out of the blue on 25 minutes, as a lengthy TMO review ruled Kolbe had failed to ground the ball in-goal after he had stripped Beauden Barrett of it in a very tight call.

As the contest finally started to settle down, a breakdown jackal from SA prop Steven Kitshoff saw the visitors, somewhat surprisingly, call for the kicking tee and strike over through De Klerk for 17-3.

That penalty was almost immediately wiped out, however, when Aaron Smith milked a penalty by firing the ball off a clearly retreating Kitshoff, who was then ruled offside, allowing Mo'unga to strike through the posts.

Springbok skipper Eben Etzebeth went close to a try in the final play of the first half, but it was the hosts who started the second half the stronger, as only a desperate Kolbe tackle on Jordan denied another try.

The introductions of Marx, Snyman and Du Toit transformed the SA performance at scrum, maul and breakdown, to the point at which they wrestled hold of the momentum in the Test after Marx scored a try via a rolling maul, and Kolbe flew in for a score in the corner off a lovely long Le Roux pass.

The All Blacks lead remained a two-score one at eight points, however, as Mo'unga had kicked over a penalty from distance prior after Kwagga Smith had stupidly played the nine at a ruck, and Kolbe missed the conversion of his own try off the post. De Klerk had earlier kicked a penalty to touch dead from hand too, in a big opportunity missed.

A strong New Zealand counter-ruck got them back into the game, thereafter, lifting the crowd too as a penalty was forced, and moments later Jordan struck for the killer try as Beauden Barrett made space to execute a lovely kick-pass after several phases for the former to juggle but eventually get the ball under control and ground it.

Mo'unga converted superbly, and then scored his own try with three minutes remaining, gliding over off a scrum to rubberstamp victory, with Kwagga Smith's forceful effort to get over in the final minute no more than consolation.

Rugby Championship fixtures and results 2023

Round 1: South Africa 43-12 Australia - Saturday, July 8

Round 1: Argentina 12-41 New Zealand - Saturday, July 8

Round 2: New Zealand 35-20 South Africa - Saturday, July 15

Round 2: Australia vs Argentina - Saturday, July 15 - 10.45am, Sky Sports Action (GMT)