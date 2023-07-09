Stuart Hogg: Scotland international announces retirement from rugby union with immediate effect

Scotland international Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement from rugby union with immediate effect.

Hogg said: "It is difficult where to start but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby.

"I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do. We knew this day would come eventually, I just never thought it would be this soon.

"It's hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team."

More to follow...