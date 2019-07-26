New Zealand vs South Africa talking points

Pieter Steph du Toit on the charge for the Boks

We take a look at the big talking points ahead of the Rugby Championship clash between New Zealand and South Africa, live on Sky Sports.

With an eye on the World Cup, New Zealand coach Steve Hansen and his South Africa counterpart Rassie Erasmus have both made wholesale changes to teams that produced victories in the opening round of fixtures last week.

The All Blacks were made to work hard for their 20-16 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires, while the Springboks thrashed Australia 35-17 in Johannesburg and the Wellington clash will go a long way to deciding the winner of this year's shortened championship.

In 2018, South Africa secured their first victory in New Zealand since 2009 with a 36-34 win over the All Blacks and successive wins on New Zealand soil will be a huge boost for their World Cup hopes.

We take a look at some of the talking points ahead of Saturday's clash...

Mo'unga and Barrett

Beauden Barrett (L) will move to full-back and Richie Mo'unga will play at fly-half

Hansen sprung a surprise by moving the two-times World Player of the Year Barrett to full-back and giving Mo'unga the fly-half jersey in only his third Test start.

While Mo'unga's Test career began only last year off the bench against France in Dunedin, his form for the all-conquering Crusaders has proved impossible to ignore.

"It's probably time," Hansen told reporters on Thursday.

"We've got a plan with a whole lot of things that we want to do before we get to the nitty-gritty business (of the Rugby World Cup) and we just felt Saturday's the right time to try that particular part of the plan."

"I've often said if the reward's worth the risk, then take the risk," Hansen said.

"Obviously to replace Beauden at first five you've got to have someone that's pretty good.

"Richie's been playing very well for the last couple of years and at some point, you want all your good players on the park, and both of them are world-class."

Mo'unga is a wonderful playmaker and with Sonny Bill Williams outside of him, could cause a lot of problems for the Springbok defence.

South Africa will also need to be aware of the pace and attacking flair of Barrett from full-back - with Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane on the wings, the tactical kicking from Pollard and Faf de Klerk will have to be spot on.

The Scrum battle

While there are experimental designs to both backlines, the tight five are arguably the strongest available and it looks set to be a bruising battle on Saturday.

Malcolm Marx will be a big ball carrier for the Boks

The All Blacks battled to impose themselves against the Pumas, but with six Crusaders returning to the pack, they will look to raise the intensity and take the fight to the bok pack.

Sam Whitelock returns to partner Brodie Retallick in the second row - up against the abrasive Eben Etzebth and Franco Mostert.

Sam Whitelock and Eben Etzebeth will reacquaint themselves to each other on Saturday

South Africa's pack look formidable. From Malcolm Marx at hooker to Duane Vermeulen at No 8, they have plenty of players who can carry hard and can also do some damage at the breakdown - Marx especially will be key for the boks in this area.

The backrows

As expected, Kieran Read returns to the All Blacks as No 8 and skipper but Hansen has surprised us with a new-look backrow trio as Shannon Frizzell and Matt Todd start in the No 6 and 7 jerseys alongside him.

Matt Todd had an impressive Super Rugby campaign for the Crusaders

Sam Cane and Ardie Savea were excellent against Argentina but are rested with Vaea Fifita and Dalton Papalii on the bench.

This could be the last chance for Frizzell and Todd to stake a claim for Japan. Todd has been exceptional for the Crusaders - especially in defence - but both will need to big games on Saturday. Frizzell will need to inflict some damage onto the big bok ball carriers.

Rassie Erasmus has also thrown a bit of a curveball with Kwagga Smith joining Vermeulen and Pieter Steph du Toit in the Springbok backrow.

Kwagga Smith's linking game will be a dangerous weapon for the Springboks

Smith is not the typical massive South African backrower. However, the former Blitzbokke star has had an excellent season and his skill-set will hold the boks in very good stead.

While he will no doubt do his fair share at the breakdown, it is his linking game that the All Blacks will need to watch. With plenty of pace and a massive engine, Smith will look to attack from broken play and use his offloading game to make the most of a counter-attack.

Can Sonny Bill remain on the field?

Sonny Bill Williams spends some time with his young fans

It's been a tough time for the big centre who has had a plethora of injuries to his shoulder, wrist and knee. He teams up with Jack Goodhue for a new look centre partnership and will need to show he is back to full fitness to get the nod for Japan.

Williams thrives on the contact area where he can draw his man and then get one of his trademark offloads away, but it comes at a price - especially against a hard-hitting Springbok side.

SBW and Goodhue will be up against Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am, with de Allende the man tasked at keeping Williams quiet. The Stormers centre brings plenty of physicality and go forward of his own, but is lacking the playmaker subtleties that Williams brings.

Depth and psychological edge

To win a World Cup, you need depth and that is what both sides will be digging for on Saturday. With less than two months to go, the All Blacks and Springboks will want to finalise on their squads and make sure that when the replacements do come on, the intensity and skill-set remains the same.

As mentioned, this could be the last time for some players to stake their claim so expect both benches to really step things up.

From a Springbok view, look out for Frans Steyn coming on as fly-half cover.

Never underestimate the importance of South Africa winning on New Zealand soil

Steve Hansen may have played down the importance of this match for the World Cup, but there is no denying that whoever wins on Saturday will be boosted ahead of them facing off in their opening game of the World Cup on September 21.

New Zealand: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Sam Whitelock, 6 Shannon Frizell, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read (c)

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 George Bridge

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 7 Pieter Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen (c)

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel