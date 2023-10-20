Newcastle Falcons 14-18 Gloucester: Visitors make it two wins in two to open Gallagher Premiership

George McGuigan scored two tries against his former side as Gloucester beat Newcastle Falcons 18-14

Gloucester made it two wins from two to start the Gallagher Premiership season as they secured a nervy 18-14 victory over Newcastle Falcons at Kingston Park.

Tries from George McGuigan, against his former side, and Jake Morris did the damage in a one-sided first half, which also saw Callum Chick sin-binned for the Falcons.

George Barton added eight points from the tee for the visitors, before Newcastle mounted a late comeback through a penalty try which also saw McGuigan yellow carded.

Adam Radwan's brilliant solo effort was not enough to stop Gloucester ultimately closing out the win and handing the Falcons a second successive defeat.

The visitors nudged in front early on, with Barton taking advantage of a ninth-minute penalty from 22 metres out. McGuigan then came back to haunt his former club when he drove over after a line-out situation on 17 minutes - Barton converting from a tight angle to increase the lead to 10 points.

The home side almost hit back immediately when Ben Stevenson was let in by a slip, but a good tackle from Stephen Varney prevented a simple try in the corner.

On 21 minutes, the Cherry and Whites ran in their second try as a high kick caused panic behind the posts - Morris keeping his composure to take the catch and score.

The conversion was missed by Barton, however, as the howling winds and never-ending rain caused problems for both sides.

Falcons captain Chick was sent to the sin-bin a minute before half-time, and Gloucester nearly made them pay with the final play of the half. Arthur Clark spotted Alex Hearle on the right wing with the freedom of Kingston Park, but the referee deemed his pass had gone forward.

Wing Radwan took matters into his own hands shortly after the interval when he carried the ball 40 metres - evading three challenges on the way - before Varney again intervened.

Barton added another three points from the tee 10 minutes into the half, as the away side continued to look the more threatening.

Newcastle began to gain a foothold on the hour mark, and were rewarded with a penalty try after McGuigan dragged a maul down which looked to be heading over the tryline.

Radwan then produced a stunning run from left to right before slicing through the Gloucester defence to dot down and reduce the deficit to four and earn his side a losing bonus point.

But it was not enough to deny the Cherry and Whites the victory, and vengeance for the Falcons completing the double over them last season.