Gallagher Premiership: Northampton Saints beat Exeter Chiefs as Saracens thrash Newcastle Falcons

Fin Smith (middle) impressed for Northampton Saints in their home victory on Sunday

A round-up of Sunday's Premiership action as Northampton Saints moved back into the top-four and Saracens secured a bonus-point win at the Newcastle Falcons...

Northampton Saints 34-19 Exeter Chiefs

Northampton leapfrogged visitors Exeter with a 34-19 victory at Franklin's Gardens to move back into the top four of the Gallagher Premiership.

Fly-half Fin Smith - just as he did in the corresponding fixture last season - inspired Phil Dowson's side to victory, their third league win of the campaign, with a man-of-the-match performance.

The young fly-half landed 14 points with the boot, including conversions to all of the Saints' tries, which came courtesy of Tommy Freeman, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell and Fraser Dingwall.

For the Chiefs, their search for a much-needed away win now stretches back to October 2022. They countered with tries from Jacques Vermeulen, Scott Sio and Ethan Roots, two of which were converted by Henry Slade, but it was never enough on an afternoon when they were distinctly second best.

Newcastle Falcons 12-50 Saracens

Saracens produced a wonderful display to dismiss Newcastle Falcons and gain a bonus point in a 50-12 rout at Kingston Park.

Juan Martin Gonzalez (right) was among the try scorers for Saracens in their bonus-point win

A double from Theo Dan, combined with tries for Elliot Daly and Alex Lewington overturned an early effort from Sebastian de Chaves to give the away side a 28-7 lead at the interval.

Bryan Byrne dotted down to give the Falcons hope, but a trio of tries from Tom Willis, Juan Martin Gonzalez and Manu Vunipola snuffed out any thoughts of a comeback.

The hosts have now lost their opening five league games, while their opponents registered their third successive Premiership win.

What's next?

Third-place Bath host Bristol on Friday while Sale are at home to Newcastle Falcons (both 7.45pm kick-offs). Leicester Tigers take on Northampton Saints on Saturday (3.05pm ko), before leaders Harlequins face Saracens (5.30pm ko).

The only match on Sunday sees Exeter Chiefs in home action against Gloucester (3pm ko). Stream your favourite sports without a contract through NOW.