England 2012 vs New Zealand: Where are they now?

Captain Chris Robshaw of England lifts the Sir Edmund Hillary Shield after beating New Zealand at Twickenham in 2012

Despite England's 12-11 win over South Africa last weekend, the stats and the experts suggest that England have no chance when they host New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Rewind back to 2012 and those same stats and experts suggested the same thing, however England turned on the style and their 38-21 victory went down in Twickenham folklore.

England vs New Zealand Live on

Like the class of 2018, New Zealand were in bristling form in 2012 - they had already beaten Scotland 51-22, Italy 42-10 and Wales 33-10. There was just England left on their autumn tour - an England side who had already lost to Australia and South Africa.

However, England produced one of their finest displays to end New Zealand's 20-game unbeaten run with the likes of Manu Tuilagi, Brad Barritt, Joe Launchbury and Tom Wood playing the game of their lives.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, we look back at where the 2012 team are now...

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against New Zealand before clashes against Japan and Australia