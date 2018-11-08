England start Chris Ashton, Sam Underhill and Ben Moon against New Zealand

Chris Ashton will make his first England start since 2014 against New Zealand on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made three changes, with Exeter prop Ben Moon and Bath flanker Sam Underhill also coming into the side.

England vs New Zealand Live on

Tom Curry misses out due to injury while Alec Hepburn and Jack Nowell drop to the bench.

Centre Manu Tuilagi - who was named on the bench last week but then missed out due to a minor groin strain - has not been named in the matchday squad

Second rower Courtney Lawes is fit again after a back injury and he will be among the replacements at Twickenham.

Sale wing Ashton has been capped 40 times by England and scored a try when they beat New Zealand in 2012 but has not been in the starting line-up since a 2014 loss to the same opposition.

England beat South Africa 12-11 last weekend and will now bid for a first win over the world champion All Blacks since that 2012 encounter.

Jones said: "The expectation for Saturday is no different to any other Test match.

Sam Underhill starts in the England back row following an injury to Tom Curry

"We want to be at our best, better than we were in the previous Test match, and we want to play with pride and passion which ignites the fan.



"It's been a good week, the players have recovered well, trained well on Tuesday, exceptionally well on Wednesday and we look forward to the challenge of taking on New Zealand on Saturday.



"The crowd last week was wonderful. We had great support and enthusiasm for the game and they saw a great Test match, and I'm sure on Saturday they will see another."

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Chris Ashton, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-capt), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-capt), 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Mark Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Jack Nowell.

#Followtherose this autumn with all of England's Tests live on Sky Sports throughout November. The action continues on Saturday against New Zealand before clashes against Japan and Australia