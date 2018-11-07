Who makes your England/New Zealand combined team?

Who would you pick of you could choose between Owen Farrell and Beauden Barrett?

Vote for your combined England/New Zealand XV ahead of Saturday's Test at Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action & Main Event.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made three changes to his England team, with Chris Ashton, Exeter prop Ben Moon and Bath flanker Sam Underhill all coming into the starting XV.

Meanwhile New Zealand have named Sonny Bill Williams and full-back Damian McKenzie in their starting line-up, with a potent-looking back three of McKenzie, Rieko Ioane and Ben Smith.

But who would make it into your combined XV from the 30 men that have been selected? Have your say with our position-by-position vote below.

These sides haven't met for over four years. Can England back up their Springbok success with a surprise home victory? Or will New Zealand extend their unbeaten run on European soil since 2012?

