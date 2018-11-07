WATCH: Eddie Jones names his favourite All Blacks

0:41 Ahead of England's clash with New Zealand, Eddie Jones picks out his favourite All Blacks Ahead of England's clash with New Zealand, Eddie Jones picks out his favourite All Blacks

Eddie Jones will oversee his first Test against New Zealand on Saturday as England head coach, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event.

Indeed, not since November 2014 - before the last Rugby World Cup and under Stuart Lancaster - have England faced the No 1 side in the world.

England lost 24-21 that day, but under Jones they have beaten every other Tier 1 nation in the world at some point since 2016 - though their form has been rather more inconsistent of late.

As Australia head coach between 2001 and 2005, Jones oversaw five victories against the All Blacks - three of which came in his first four meetings with them. Can he work the same magic with England?

Click play on the video above to find out which three players Jones picks as his favourite All Blacks while on a train in Japan and why!

Sky Sports joined England rugby boss Eddie Jones on a journey around Japan as preparations continue ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

You can watch our full documentary - Eddie Jones: Rugby, Japan and Me - on demand.

