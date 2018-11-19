Australia has fond Australia vs England Twickenham memories

2:30 Australia's scrum-half Will Genia is set to win his 100th cap against England at Twickenham and says the team are trying to be more consistent Australia's scrum-half Will Genia is set to win his 100th cap against England at Twickenham and says the team are trying to be more consistent

Will Genia hopes Australia can replicate their performance of 2009 when they meet England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Genia is likely to make his 100th international appearance when the Wallabies visit Twickenham, live on Sky Sports Action from 2pm on Saturday.

Genia's first match at Twickenham nine years ago ended in an 18-9 victory for Australia, a win that was even sweeter as the Wallabies halfback had the opportunity to line up against one of his idols, Jonny Wilkinson.

"I'm really looking forward to hopefully the opportunity to get out there for 100 but I guess more than that I am just looking forward to a really big game against England," Genia told Sky Sports News.

Genia has huge admiration for former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson

"You never forget your first [cap] but more than anything I think I have just really enjoyed just being a part of this group each and every year, and each and every opportunity that I have been given just trying to prove myself and be the best that I can be. I think that - more than anything - stands out more than any one particular win or something like that.

"The one [Twickenham memory] that really stands out was my first one in 2009 against England.

"I remember Jonny Wilkinson had just come back into the side, and you're playing one of your idols and you get out there and you're in awe but you have to get on with your job and we got a good win so it made it a bit more special."

England have beaten Australia in the last five meetings between the teams

Australia bounced back from a 9-6 defeat to Wales with a comfortable 26-7 win against Italy on Saturday, and Genia hopes the Wallabies have finally found some consistency ahead of their Twickenham showdown with England.

"There's times where we can play some cracking rugby, move the ball really well, play at pace but then there's times where we were just disjointed," he said.

Will Genia has scored 34 tries in his Australia career

"We don't attack the way we want to attack and we bleed points so [we are sometimes] just really inconsistent.

"But I think in the last couple of weeks we can take some confidence from the fact we've defended really well against Wales and Italy, who put us under a lot of pressure for a long period of that game. We want to deliver and start finding that consistency."