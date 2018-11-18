Maro Itoje says England's victory over Japan was motivated by fear

Maro Itoje has admitted the thought of being humbled by Japan inspired England's second-half fightback at Twickenham on Saturday.

The shadow of rugby's greatest upset loomed large as the Brave Blossoms built a 15-10 half-time lead that would have been larger still had the inspirational Michael Leitch been able to score his second try.

England took control through Mark Wilson's touch down but it was only when Joe Cokanasiga powered over in the 72nd minute that the underdogs were truly beaten.

Japan stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup to send shockwaves through the game and Itoje has discussed England's fears after their 35-15 win in the third autumn Quilter International.

"I definitely didn't want that to happen here," said Itoje, recalling the Springboks' 34-32 defeat which is being made into a film called the 'Miracle of Brighton'.

"I definitely didn't want to be a part of the first England side to lose to Japan. That was a big motivation, but we shouldn't have even been in that situation in the first place.

"It was a good lesson for us to have. No team is easy in international rugby. If you don't turn up you're going to find yourself getting beaten."

Eddie Jones spared his players the hairdryer treatment at half-time, instead challenging them "is that how we want to play?" as disaster loomed in only the second Test between the nations.

Owen Farrell's arrival after the interval turned the tide as England moved through the gears.

After selecting a team showing 11 changes from the XV controversially beaten by New Zealand, Jones admitted Farrell had helped inspire their late comeback, adding that Itoje would be the "best lock in the world" at the World Cup.

"We have to make sure we have that top attitude every single time we pull on an England shirt," Itoje added.

"Our attitude wasn't. It wasn't quite right. We were off as a collective and we have to have a think why that was the case. Maybe our early try seduced us a little bit.

"Sometimes it's better when you have to work a little bit harder and maybe not score straight away. We started better than that against South Africa and New Zealand. We need to make sure against Australia we don't start like that."