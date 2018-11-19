Team of the Week: Ireland dominate; Japan, Springboks, France, Wales included too

Rob Kearney is one of a number of Ireland players in our team of the week after their 16-9 win over the All Blacks

Ireland feature heavily in our XV this week after their history-making win over New Zealand, with the Brave Blossoms, Springboks, France, Wales, Scotland and Georgia represented too.

15. Rob Kearney (Ireland)

Safe as houses. Kearney is the sort of player whose qualities you often only take true admirable note of when he is missing.

Absent for the Test against Argentina, his aerial solidity, organisation, experience and calming influence was missed. And by the same token, such attributes were keenly felt in a historic first Ireland victory over New Zealand in Dublin.

Imperious in the air, Kearney is also perhaps the leanest he has been in his career. The 32-year-old looks in phenomenal shape, and it shows in the speed and athleticism he is exhibiting in Tests.

The full-back made 12 carries, two breaks, beat four defenders, earned one turnover and was in the top five for metres made.

14. Kenki Fukuoka (Japan)

Japan wing Fukuoka started on the left wing at Twickenham against England, but we've swapped him to the right to get him into our XV after an eye-catching showing.

The 2016 Olympian was electric down the flank for the Blossoms, making an extraordinary 132 metres in attack - by far the most of anyone on the pitch.

Fukuoka also made 16 carries - no one made more - beat five defenders and stunned as part of Japan's magnificent offloading performance. Indeed the visitors dominated possession and territory against Eddie Jones' side despite slipping to a second-half defeat.

13. Huw Jones (Scotland)

Scotland centre Jones may have been on the losing side against South Africa on Saturday in a 26-20 defeat, but attacking wise he showed what he is capable of.

The Glasgow Warrior came in for heavy criticism after Scotland's 21-10 loss to Wales in Cardiff a couple of weeks back, but was right back to his fluent best against the Boks at Murrayfield.

Nobody on the park made more ground in attack, as the 24-year-old carved out 77 metres for Gregor Townsend's side, while his assist for Peter Horne's score was terrific.

Jones produced two passes out the backdoor - the first a no-look offload out to Sean Maitland down the left wing, the second a sumptuous flick to Horne in support.

12. Ryoto Nakamura (Japan)

Another Japan international to really stand out against England was inside-centre Nakamura, who was a ball of energy and physicality.

Eddie Jones had claimed his old side needed to "go to the temple and pray" because England were going to "smash" Japan in the lead-up, but Nakamura and co proved the Blossoms can mix it too.

The 27-year-old made 16 carries - level with Fukuoka as the most in the Test - and scored a super try under the sticks as Japan went in with a shock 15-10 half-time lead.

11. Jacob Stockdale (Ireland)

The second of a few Irishman to make our XV this week, Ulster wing Stockdale notched a wonderful try which saw Ireland beat the world No 1 All Blacks.

The score early in the second half was sensational in its execution, as having worked a lineout off Peter O'Mahony, Johnny Sexton played a cute reverse ball to Bundee Aki in midfield, who then fed Stockdale down the left wing.

From there, the 22-year-old chipped over the All Black cover defence and had too much pace for Aaron Smith, getting to the bouncing ball first and sliding in to touch down.

The score was all the more ballsy as Stockdale had been charged down by New Zealand No 8 Kieran Read when attempting a similar kick just minutes previously, almost costing his side a try. But Stockdale has belief in spades.

The wing made 76 metres, three breaks and beat five defenders.

10. Handre Pollard (South Africa)

Harsh on Johnny Sexton, who would now appear well-placed to win the World Rugby Player of the Year after an incredible 2018, but Pollard's 18-point display for the Boks over Scotland earns him the shirt.

Pollard controlled things superbly in Edinburgh during South Africa's 26-20 win, while the playmaker also chipped in with 12 carries - the most of anyone - beat five defenders, made two breaks and made more metres than any other Bok.

His step, break and offload to Embrose Papier was the nucleus of Jesse Kriel's fabulous try early in the game, while the second try was notched by Pollard himself as he threw a dummy to glide over.

He did miss two second-half penalties, but before that had kicked tremendously adding 13 points via two conversions and three penalties. Superbly creative.

9. Tomos Williams (Wales)

In a week where no real outstanding scrum-half performances were apparent, Williams' speed of service against Tonga earns him the slot.

In a real ding-dong battle at the Principality Stadium, Wales raced into a 24-3 lead before Tonga embarked on a sensational comeback to level the game in the second half at 24-24.

Warren Gatland's charges settled down again to eventually rack up a record score, however, with scrum-half Williams among the try scorers in the 74-24 victory.

1. Cian Healy (Ireland)

Ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, loosehead prop Healy had signed retirement papers. On Saturday, he was back to his best as Ireland created history.

Neck surgery in the summer of 2015 had caused Healy nerve damage to the point where his right arm and hand had stopped responding. He was all but done.

A holiday to Italy followed where some feeling came back into his hand and the decision to retire was put to one side. Now, the 31-year-old is one of the form props in world rugby again.

Against New Zealand he left everything out on the pitch for 51 minutes, making 12 tackles in that time and beating two defenders off seven carries. At the scrum, he combined with Tadhg Furlong to establish Irish dominance too.

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

France went into Saturday's clash with Argentina desperate for a victory after five straight losses, and despite falling behind to the Pumas after a Ramiro Moyano try on just two minutes, they recovered to win 28-13.

The performance of skipper Guirado was instrumental to their success.

The 32-year-old put in a 73-minute shift, during which he contributed 10 carries, nine tackles and the match-clinching try after diving over from close range from an Argentina knock-on.

He was also part of a scrum effort which was 100 per cent on the France put-in, and tormented the Pumas pack all night. His darts at lineout time also stood at 90 per cent.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

The decision to leave Furlong off the five-man shortlist for World Player of the Year looks more ridiculous by the week. If ever a prop is going to win rugby's greatest personal gong, the Irishman looks the most likely to do it.

The 26-year-old is the complete tighthead prop and more. At scrum time on Saturday, he obliterated Karl Tu'inukuafe and the All Blacks scrum, earning two dominant penalties.

Indeed his influence was so demonstrable that just five minutes into the second half, Steve Hansen changed the entire New Zealand front row.

In addition to his work in the tight, Furlong shines in the loose. He put his hand up for 12 carries, and was incredibly physical throughout a colossal 65-minute performance. A freak in all positive connotations of the word.

4. Devin Toner (Ireland)

Toner has been a favourite of Joe Schmidt's since the Kiwi took over in 2013 - indeed the lock has featured in 56 of 61 games under the head coach, more than any other player - but Saturday against the All Blacks was arguably the finest performance of his career.

Competing with British & Irish Lion Iain Henderson, Leinster sensational James Ryan and one of the form players in Europe Tadhg Beirne for a second row slot, Toner has been left on the bench for some key games over the last year.

Away to France on the opening day of the 2018 Six Nations, the Grand Slam decider against England at Twickenham, and fixtures against Argentina in consecutive November Tests - including last week - Toner has been behind Henderson and Ryan.

A shaky Ireland lineout performance last week against the Pumas saw the 32-year-old brought back in to start against potentially the greatest second row pairing in rugby history: All Blacks duo Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock.

Toner was magnificent. In his time on the park the lineout functioned at 100 per cent, providing a central platform from which Ireland could attack and exit. Toner claimed four lineouts himself, made 11 tackles without missing any and showed superb hands as a link player in midfield.

Around 14 minutes in at the Aviva Stadium, Toner came out of the line to smash opposite number Retallick and force a turnover. From there, the big lock didn't look back

5. James Ryan (Ireland)

And next to Toner, it was impossible to leave out the irrepressible Ryan.

Any second row pairing to out-perform Retallick and Whitelock and end up on the winning side deserves a major amount of credit, and alongside his Leinster teammate, Ryan was brilliant.

In the first Test of his career against the All Blacks, the 22-year-old must almost be reaching the stage of asking: 'What's all the fuss about?'

In his short career to date, Ryan has won a Six Nations, Triple Crown, Grand Slam, European Cup, PRO14, Test series in Australia and now a history-making Test against the All Blacks in Dublin. It's remarkable.

On Saturday, Ryan made 17 carries and 20 tackles - nobody on the park made more. His engine, his hands, his skill-set, his physicality. What a player.

6. Michael Leitch (Japan)

Put simply, Japan skipper Leitch was the best player on the park at Twickenham - and by some distance.

The 30-year-old ran riot, making 88 metres with ball in hand against England - the second most of anyone and more than any England player, including the impressive Joe Cokanasiga.

Leitch also made 10 carries, earned two turnovers, beat an incredible seven defenders, claimed a game-high five lineouts and scored a fantastic individual try. He was also unlucky not to create another score before half-time. What a display.

7. Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

To accommodate Leitch into the side, we've swapped O'Mahony from the blindside to the openside - where he's played regularly - after his man of the match performance against New Zealand.

The Munster skipper is passion personified and is having perhaps the finest period of his career.

Each time O'Mahony takes to the park in red or green over the last few years, he seems to excel at the lineout, excel at the breakdown and show further improvements to his game in terms of offloading and handling.

At the Aviva, the 29-year-old came up with three critical turnovers - two at the breakdown and one in general play. While at the lineout, he was totemic again with his outstanding vertical leap claiming four balls cleanly.

The first jackal decision he won came early in the second period to settle Ireland into the half - a penalty from which the Ireland try came off a lineout move.

His next two pivotal interventions came defensively deep in his own 22, somehow gathering in a bouncing ball from the grasp of a chasing Ben Smith to stop a certain try, and then winning another breakdown decision with 15 minutes left on the clock. O'Mahony stands up at game-defining moments in Tests.

8. Beka Gorgadze (Georgia)

Georgia may have suffered defeat to Italy in Florence a week back in a crucial Test, but the Lelos did register a marquee victory at the weekend after a 27-19 win over Samoa in Tbilisi.

As such, No 8 Gorgadze gets in our XV to recognise their success.

FT at Avchala Rugby Stadium with #TheLelos comeback and win over #Samoa with 27-19



Thank you @manusamoa for this Great Day of Rugby pic.twitter.com/ltz6Ne4AEY — Georgian Rugby Union (@GeorgianRugby) November 17, 2018

The powerful 22-year-old Bordeaux Begles forward was part of a hard-working Georgia pack which battled back from a 16 point deficit at 19-3 down to win. Gorgadze beat four defenders, made 12 carries, nine tackles and earned one turnover.

A note for CJ Stander, who made 22 carries for Ireland in victory - the most of anyone in green - and came up with two turnovers.