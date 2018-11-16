VOTE: Rank England's player after their win over Japan

Maro Itoje carries the ball into Japan's defence

Which individuals stood out in England's 35-15 win against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday? Have your say by voting below...

England came from behind to beat Japan 35-15 at Twickenham on Saturday as they avoided a shock defeat by the 2019 World Cup hosts.

Japan led 15-10 at half-time and were threatening an upset to rival their stunning 34-32 win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, when they were coached by current England boss Eddie Jones.

However, England scored 25 unanswered points after the break, with late tries from Test debutant Joe Cokanasiga and Dylan Hartley sealing victory.

Cast your vote by clicking up or down on each individual:

