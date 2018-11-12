Jamie Joseph laughs off Eddie Jones' advice ahead of England vs Japan

0:33 Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph says he is hoping for good weather in Twickenham on Saturday so his side can play their preferred style of rugby against England. Japan's head coach Jamie Joseph says he is hoping for good weather in Twickenham on Saturday so his side can play their preferred style of rugby against England.

Jamie Joseph has laughed off Eddie Jones' advice that Japan should seek divine intervention ahead of their Test with England on Saturday.

Former Japan coach Jones has warned the Brave Blossoms that England will be "absolutely" ruthless at Twickenham on Saturday, as his side look to bounce back after their 16-15 defeat to New Zealand.

Jones suggested Japan head to the temple to prepare to face his England side, but current Blossoms boss Joseph was not convinced.

Ex-All Blacks lock Joseph admitted Japan will need some help from the weather if they are to launch their fast-paced phase play but insisted they do not require spiritual advice ahead of the Twickenham clash, which is live on Sky Sports.

England vs Japan Live on

"When we've got the ball and guys are really excited about playing, we've got a different style of play; we're not as big as others, but we're quick," said Joseph.

"In tough conditions it's tough to get our game going, so we're hoping and praying for a bit of weather. I'm not sure I'm going to the temple though!"

Joseph attended England's closely-fought game with New Zealand on Saturday with his players and the former Highlanders coach remains convinced Japan remain on course to reach a maiden quarter-final when they host next year's World Cup.

2:48 New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow 16-15 win against England at Twickenham. New Zealand fought back from 15-0 down to record a narrow 16-15 win against England at Twickenham.

As for the England game, however, Joseph feels Japan will pose Jones' side different threats from New Zealand.

"Our players all watched the England match; I went to the Test match, loved it," added Joseph. "Those types of games are exactly what rugby's all about in my view.

"But I suspect the game that we play, how the All Blacks play, and the fact England have had a few matches, it could be a little bit different this weekend.

"We just play our rugby, we like to play quick, we're not as big as other sides. We don't want rain come kick-off time, and I think we've shown over the last couple of years if we can get our game going we can push teams hard.

"You could say they were unlucky against the All Blacks but my focus really is just to go out there and make sure we can do our very best against a very good England side.

2:25 Sir Clive Woodward selects his England side to take on Japan. Sir Clive Woodward selects his England side to take on Japan.

"We're getting a lot of experience and I think we are on track for the World Cup. In terms of development in the last few years we've had some good performances and that experience is helping."

Watch England v Japan on Saturday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 2:30pm.