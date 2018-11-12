Eddie Jones says England 'want to smash cheeky Japan' on Saturday

Eddie Jones coached Japan for three years including at the 2015 World Cup in England

England head coach Eddie Jones says Japan should "go to the temple and pray" as his team prepare to "smash" them at Twickenham on Saturday.

England go into their third autumn international on the back of closely-fought battles with South Africa and New Zealand.

Jones is confident going into the match against his former team and has given them an ominous warning

He said: "Pray, pray, pray. Go to the temple and pray. Just pray, it's the best thing. We're going to be absolutely ruthless.

"If I was Japan I'd be worried. I wish we were playing tomorrow. We want to smash them, physically smash them.

"I know they're going to come full of confidence. I've heard some of the things they've said, they've been a bit cheeky so look out."

Jones coached Japan to a famous victory over South Africa in Brighton at the 2015 World Cup

Japan captain Michael Leitch was quoted to have said recently, "we've been bullied a lot by Eddie [Jones] and would like to give it back by beating England as a sign of gratitude".

Jones, whose mother is Japanese, coached Japan to a famous victory at the 2015 World Cup when they beat South Africa 34-32.

The match is going to be made into a film called 'The Brighton Miracle'.

Jones intends to name his strongest available side against the 2019 World Cup hosts, injuries aside, with Manu Tuilagi unlikely to be risked, while Dylan Hartley and George Kruis are doubts with respective thumb and calf injuries.