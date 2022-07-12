Maori All Blacks 24-30 Ireland: Andy Farrell's squad keep momentum going to claim superb win

Nick Timoney was a standout as Ireland beat the Maori All Blacks, live on Sky Sports

An Ireland midweek team showing 15 changes to the side which beat New Zealand on Saturday claimed a 30-24 victory over the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday, keeping momentum going for Andy Farrell and co.

Jordan Larmour (two), Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes scored tries for Ireland on a memorable day for an inexperienced side captained by Keith Earls, as they avenged a 32-17 defeat to the same opposition a fortnight ago.

An entertaining clash in torrential rain saw Ireland fall behind to an early try by electric wing Shaun Stevenson, but they hit back within moments as Larmour sprinted in after sharp-thinking by Earls to take a quick lineout.

Larmour celebrates with skipper Earls after scoring Ireland's first try vs the Maori All Blacks

Impressive Ulster back-row Nick Timoney added Ireland's second try as he twisted and grounded to score, after referee Karl Dickson had sin-binned Ireland's Cian Prendergast and Maori All Blacks prop Ollie Norris.

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley kicked well to land his first four kicks via two conversions and two penalties as Ireland stretched out to a 20-5 lead early in the second half.

But the hosts hit back after the award of a penalty try, as Larmour was sin-binned for tackling wing Connor Garden-Bachop early.

Ireland saw out the remainder of the sin-bin period well to avoid conceding any further points, before powerful No 8 Coombes proved too difficult to stop for Ireland's crucial third try.

A wonderful Ruben Love break saw the Maoris hit back again, once the replacement received a pass back from back-row Cullen Grace, but the sin-binning of Stevenson for a deliberate knock on thereafter seemingly put the game beyond the hosts.

Larmour ran in for his second after centre Stuart McCloskey flashed a pass out to him in the closing stages, before Maori All Blacks replacement scrum-half Brad Weber scored a consolation try in the final play.

Attentions now turn to Ireland's series-deciding third Test against New Zealand, also in Wellington on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Ireland, having made history with a first win vs New Zealand on Kiwi soil, now seek an unprecedented series victory.

Earls: We have learnt from past mistakes | Perenara: Ireland punished us

