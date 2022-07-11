Summer Tour deciders for Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Watch Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland live on Sky Sports this Saturday

Everything you need to know and how to watch the Summer Tour series deciders being played by Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland, exclusively live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

When are the deciding Tests on Saturday?

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

How can I watch them?

Already got Sky? Then you can watch every moment of every match on our Sky Sports Action channel.

You can also live stream the internationals with a NOW TV Sports Membership from just £11.99. Choose from Day or Month Membership.

What happened during the second Tests?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights of the second Test between New Zealand and Ireland Watch the highlights of the second Test between New Zealand and Ireland

The day started with Ireland's first-ever win over the All Blacks in New Zealand.

Two tries from Andrew Porter and 13 points from Johnny Sexton saw Andy Farrell's men record a historic 23-12 win over the All Blacks, after Angus Ta'avao's red card.

Farrell described his side's victory as 'special and courageous' and praised his players for inspiring people back in Ireland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at highlights of England's positive result against Australia Take a look back at highlights of England's positive result against Australia

Next, England dug in to force a series-deciding third Test against Australia, as Billy Vunipola's converted try and six Owen Farrell penalties secured a 25-17 win over the Wallabies in Brisbane.

Eddie Jones now believes that the pressure is firmly on Australian shoulders, but England will be without both Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje on Saturday after both players sustained concussions in the second Test.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Enjoy the highlights of Wales' victory over the Springboks Enjoy the highlights of Wales' victory over the Springboks

In Bloemfontein, Gareth Anscombe's late conversion sealed a 13-12 victory for Wales over South Africa to send their series the distance.

Josh Adams used his pace to score the pivotal try, after South Africa had led 12-6 with four minutes left to play. It marked the first time Wales had ever beaten the Springboks in South Africa.

Former Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts believes the Welsh team can be 'immortal' with a series win on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at highlights of the second Test between Argentina and Scotland Take a look back at highlights of the second Test between Argentina and Scotland

Finally, in Salta, Scotland's strong second-half performance delivered a 29-6 victory over Argentina to keep them alive in their series against Los Pumas.

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just "scratching the surface" and that their best performance is still to come.

What happens first?

Prior to Saturday's deciding Tests, Keith Earls will captain Ireland against the Maori All Blacks in Wellington on Tuesday.

The match is live on Sky Sports Action at 7.50am and you can also follow via our live blog at skysports.com and on the Sky Sports app.

Ireland were beaten 32-17 by the Maori All Blacks in first match between the two teams in Hamilton.