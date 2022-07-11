Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje ruled out of England's third Test against Australia

Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje have officially been ruled out of England's third and deciding Test against Australia after suffering concussions in last weekend's second-Test victory.

The pair's withdrawal from the squad follows on from the loss of Tom Curry last week after he also sustained a concussion in the opening Test defeat.

Underhill was forced off in the second half at Suncorp Stadium following a tackle on Marika Koroibete, while Itoje's absence for the final contest had already been confirmed by head coach Eddie Jones after he exited before half-time on the back of a collision with Hunter Paisami.

In a statement Rugby Football Union confirmed that no replacements will be called up for the pair.

The decisions made regarding both are reflective of updated return-to-play protocols introduced at the start of the month.

Northampton Saints skipper Lewis Ludlam and Leicester Tigers lock Ollie Chessum look set to start in the third Test after coming off the bench in the first two meetings.

England's concerns at flanker have been partially eased by the news that Jack Willis is available to train after pulling out from the bench at the weekend due to a rib problem.