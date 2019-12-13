Racing 92 40-27 Ospreys: Hosts win in high-scoring Champions Cup clash

Juan Imhoff doubled up for Racing 92 in the win over Ospreys

Two tries by Juan Imhoff helped Racing 92 to a 40-27 win at home to Ospreys in Friday's Champions Cup Pool 4 clash.

A double from the Argentinian winger, plus single scores from Louis Dupichot and Simon Zebo saw Racing secure a bonus point before the break in Paris to stay top of their group.

In the second half, Georges-Henri Colombe and Yoan Tanga added further scores and scrum-half Maxime Machenaud kicked five conversions.

Luke Morgan's try had put Ospreys ahead and a brace from Lesley Klim, as well as Luke Price and Shaun Venter efforts, ensured the Welsh side took home a bonus point for scoring five tries.

Ospreys still have just one win to their name this season, but they showed plenty of character in the final half an hour to finish strongly.

A young Ospreys side made a positive start and in the eighth minute, the visitors took a shock lead. Superb hands down the back-line saw Cai Evans send wing Morgan flying into the corner for a tremendous score.

Marty McKenzie could not convert and Racing hit straight back through Dupichot who had oceans of space to pick up and finish out wide after Cedate Gomes Sa had chased onto a loose ball.

Louis Dupichot was among the first-half try-scorers for Racing

McKenzie's kick had been charged down in the build-up to that try and the Ospreys fly-half then had a floating pass intercepted by Imhoff who raced to the line, with Machenaud converting.

Imhoff then had his second as Ben Volavola and Dupichot combined brilliantly in midfield, with the Argentina speedster scoring between the posts, and Machenaud could not miss the conversion.

Ospreys were unable to make the most of a fine chance for a second as Lloyd Ashley's awful pass gave Sam Cross no chance of collecting with the line at his mercy.

There was still time for Racing to cross for a fourth before the break. Imhoff was again involved and Machenaud's pass found Zebo, who sprinted in.

Shaun Venter was one of the Ospreys players who managed to get over for a try

Racing were never going to throw away a 26-5 half-time lead and giant replacement prop Colombe crashed over for a fifth try in the 49th minute.

Machenaud converted and then took a quick tap penalty which laid the platform for Tanga to crash over. Machenaud kicked the goal again.

Klim then brushed off a poor Zebo tackle attempt to race to the corner, with Price converting.

Both teams unloaded their benches and the final quarter was end-to-end. Ospreys replacement Tom Williams did brilliantly to send Price to the line and his conversion struck the post.

Still, it gave the visitors confidence, and Venter raced onto a clearance kick and Klim's second rounded off the scoring in an entertaining game which featured 11 tries - plus saw Ospreys take their first point of the pool back to Swansea.