Sunday's Champions Cup talking points: Exeter vs Sale; Clermont vs Bath

Stuart Hogg scores a try against Sale Sharks

We look ahead to Sunday's Champions Cup action as Exeter host Sale while Bath face a tough trip to Clermont.

Exeter looking to keep control of Pool 2

Exeter host Sale at Sandy Park this week desperate to keep their 100%-win record in this year's tournament.

The Chiefs have made no secret regarding their European hopes and are desperate to make the play-offs for only the second time in their history.

Last week's trip to Sale was a tough encounter as the Sharks just keep on coming and the Chiefs had to dig deep for their 22-20 win. A lot rides on the return fixture for the Chiefs - victory will all but ensure they will into the quarter-final stages.

The Chiefs may be six points clear at the top of Pool 2 but they know more than anyone how circumstances can change.

"Over the years we've lost in some pretty strange circumstances in the Heineken Cup and we have come out on the bad side of a game like today more often than not," Baxter told the Exeter Chiefs website.

"So, to be sat here now, three wins out of three, having collected 14 out of a possible 15 points, it feels very good, especially with Glasgow going away to La Rochelle and winning. That put a bit of interesting pressure on us, but we've very much kept things in our own hands."

Sale are on the verge of being knocked out of the competition, but Steve Diamond has impressive depth in his squad and has made ten changes for the trip to Devon, including former Chiefs player Byron McGuigan who starts on the wing.

TEAM NEWS 🦈 | Here are #YourSharks to face @ExeterChiefs at Sandy park on Sunday!



🐎 The Horse returns to face his former...

🌹 Redpath at 1️⃣5️⃣

🏉 Langdon starts at Hooker!#SharkTime | @UKFast pic.twitter.com/8NJip9doq6 — Sale Sharks🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) December 13, 2019

Bath playing for pride

Having lost all three pool games so far, Bath head to Parc des Sports Marcel Michelin to take on Clermont sitting firmly at the bottom of Pool 3.

📣 Voici les compos des équipes pour le choc entre l’@ASMOfficiel et le @bathrugby 📣



🌟 Quelle star de l’ASM êtes-vous le plus impatient de voir à l’action au Marcel-Michelin ?? 🌟 pic.twitter.com/D4JjYBX7TL — Champions Cup France (@ChampionsCup_FR) December 13, 2019

To try and stop the rot, Stuart Hooper has made six changes including Freddie Burns, Max Wright and Aled Brew all returning to the backline.

Clermont, sitting in second - one point behind Ulster - have been impressive and have made four changes for Sunday's clash.

With Nick Abendanon out, Isaia Toeava moves from the centre to full-back while Damian Penaud comes in at No 13. Clermont have also opted for a new-look frontrow with Davit Zirakashvili, John Ulugia and Giorgi Beria all coming into the starting XV.