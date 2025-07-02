Queensland Reds 12-52 British and Irish Lions: Tourists run riot in Brisbane but Elliot Daly suffers arm injury
Tommy Freeman (two), Andrew Porter, Duhan van der Merwe, Maro Itoje, Jac Morgan, Huw Jones, Garry Ringrose score vs Reds; Full-back Elliot Daly suffers forearm injury; Watch every game of 2025 Lions tour, including all three Tests against Australia, live on Sky Sports
By Michael Cantillon
Last Updated: 02/07/25 1:08pm
The British and Irish Lions picked up their second dominant victory on tour in Australia with a 52-12 win over the Queensland Reds but Elliot Daly suffered a serious-looking arm injury.
Daly, who was not originally meant to be involved in Brisbane but was brought in to start when full-back Hugo Keenan pulled out due to illness, departed gingerly in the second half holding his forearm.
All four nations were represented with tries for the Lions as England pair Tommy Freeman (two) and Maro Itoje, Ireland's Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose, Scotland duo Duhan van der Merwe and Huw Jones, and Wales' Jac Morgan all scored.
Reds 12-52 British and Irish Lions - Score summary
Reds - Tries: Toomaga-Allen (8), Flook (26). Cons: McLaughlin-Phillips (9).
Lions - Tries: Freeman (20, 60), Porter (29), Van der Merwe (36), Itoje (45), Morgan (56), Jones (65), Ringrose (80+5). Cons: Russell (20, 30, 37, 46), Fin Smith (57, 61).
Fly-half Finn Russell added four conversions, with replacement Fin Smith scoring two more with the boot.
The Reds twice took the lead in the first half through Jeffery Toomaga-Allen and Josh Flook tries, but the Lions ultimately proved far too strong.
A disjointed Lions start saw the Reds notch the opening try through tighthead Toomaga-Allen in the eighth minute after a strong initial burst from centre Hunter Paisami put the tourists under pressure.
Freeman regained the restart to put the Lions onto the front foot, but the chance was lost when centre Bundee Aki was held up following a driving maul.
The Lions carved out another chance soon after with some superb phase-shape and passing play, but Daly produced a poor offload to end a promising attack.
Undeterred, more lovely Lions attacking play had them level by the 20th minute as Russell and Daly combined for Freeman to finish strongly out wide.
The Reds responded with their second try six minutes later as centre Flook raced in to claim a bouncing ball from a Kalani Thomas grubber-kick as Lions left wing Van der Merwe poorly dallied.
The Lions hit back quickly again to edge in front as loosehead Porter rumbled over from close range with Ollie Chessum providing weight and support on his shoulder.
Four minutes from the end of the half the Lions had a third try, as quick hands through Chessum and Jack Conan enabled Van der Merwe the space to finish in the corner.
The Lions were fortunate to avoid the concession of a third try when scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park let a restart bounce over his head, but Reds wing Lachie Anderson just failed to ground in-goal.
A frustrating ninth handling error of the half saw the Lions fail to score again before the break, but five minutes into the second period Itoje was over after a fantastic Aki carry and wonderful Gibson-Park offload created the chance for the skipper to score.
Morgan crashed over on a crash-ball for the Lions' fifth try of the match, while their sixth followed closely behind through Freeman again as the visitors played with plenty of pace and power - the Reds could not keep up.
Centre Jones did brilliantly well to claim a chip kick and sprint 60 metres for an intercept try inside the final quarter, while the Lions added an eighth try via replacement Ringrose in the final play off a long Smith left-hand pass.
Farrell: We were stop-start but we played some really good stuff
Lions head coach Andy Farrell told Sky Sports:
"It was a bit of everything, I don't think it was flowing, it was a little bit stop-start. But when we were flowing, we played some really good stuff.
"We got over a bit of a slow start, the Reds came out of the blocks pretty aggressive and dominated that first 10, 15 minutes. That was good for us. We settled down well and played some good stuff.
"When the game was won we got a little bit stop-start, the continuity of our game wasn't quite as we wanted it to be. We defended pretty well, our collision work was pretty good, hence why we kept them out in the second half."
Lions captain Maro Itoje told Sky Sports:
"We're happy, it was a good all-round performance.
"The first half was tough. It was heavily contested but we stayed consistent and were just generally better.
"It's more a high-pressured situation but you learn more in games. It's a blessing in disguise we have so many games in succession.
"As a team, we just wanted to be better, that's the mantra, and I think we were.
"We have to be better rugby players. We need to be sharper and more accurate. We broke the line a number of times and not all the time we were accurate enough to score.
"I'm loving being apart of this team. I'm enjoying the challenge and spending time with all these great players that we've spent years battling. I'm enjoying the process and long may it continue."
Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.
British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Friday, June 20
|Argentina (L 28-24)
|Dublin
|Saturday, June 28
|Western Force (W 54-7)
|Perth
|Wednesday, July 2
|Queensland Reds (W 52-12)
|Brisbane
|Saturday, July 5
|NSW Waratahs
|Sydney
|Wednesday, July 9
|ACT Brumbies
|Canberra
|Saturday, July 12
|Invitational AU-NZ
|Adelaide
|Saturday, July 19
|AUSTRALIA (first Test)
|Brisbane
|Wednesday, July 22
|First Nations & Pasifika XV
|Melbourne
|Saturday, July 26
|AUSTRALIA (second Test)
|Melbourne
|Saturday, August 2
|AUSTRALIA (third Test)
|Sydney
