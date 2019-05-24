Gallagher Premiership semi-final: Saracens vs Gloucester preview

Gloucester make the tough trip to face Saracens in the Premiership semi-finals on Saturday

Defending Premiership champions Saracens face Gloucester at Allianz Park on Saturday with a place in the Premiership final at stake. We provide the ultimate guide to the showdown...

The would-be king vs man in situ

The headline talking point heading into this one, without a shadow of a doubt, is the clash of the two 10's: Owen Farrell vs Danny Cipriani.

Both have enjoyed superb seasons, with Farrell steering Saracens to a third European Cup title in four years at the beginning of the month, and Cipriani having been crowned the RPA and Premiership Player of the Season - only the second man after Jimmy Gopperth in 2017 to win both awards in the same year.

Owen Farrell and Danny Cipriani will go head-to-head this Saturday

Completely different operators, playing behind wildly different packs of forwards, is there any way Cipriani can guide Gloucester to what would be a hugely surprising victory?

Have a read of our feature where we delve closer into the stats to compare the performances of Farrell and Cipriani ahead of facing each other - read that HERE!

Previous meetings

In their two meetings this season, Saracens and Gloucester have earned a win apiece, with both results going the way of the home side.

In September, a full strength Saracens put Gloucester to the sword at Allianz Park, with David Strettle, Maro Itoje, Sean Maitland and Alex Lozowski all crossing for tries in a 38-15 win.

Sarries proved far too strong when the sides met back in September

While in February - in the middle of the Six Nations window it must be noted - Gloucester earned a deserved 30-24 success over the defending Premiership champions at Kingsholm as Billy Twelvetrees kicked 15 points.

In terms of previous playoff meetings, Saturday will be the third time in history the pair have faced-off at a semi-final stage.

Gloucester got one over on Saracens in February during the Six Nations window

The previous two encounters saw Gloucester annihilate Saracens in the 2006/07 semi-finals by 50-9 at Kingsholm, while a late Owen Farrell penalty saw Sarries edge past Gloucester 12-10 at Vicarage Road in the 2010/11 semi-finals.

Which side has greater Premiership pedigree?

Saracens do, by a considerable margin.

Despite the fact Gloucester have finished as Premiership runners-up five times (1989, 1990, 1993, 2003, 2007), they are one of only three current top-flight clubs - along with Worcester and Bristol - never to have won the title.

Indeed, the Cherry and Whites have even topped the table three times in 2003, 2007 and 2008, but have never been able to go on and pick up the trophy via the play-offs.

Gloucester have topped the Premiership table three times, but have never won the trophy

In terms of semi-finals, since their introduction to the competition in 2002/03, Gloucester have appeared in three. They beat Saracens in 2007 before losing the final to Leicester, also losing at home to Leicester in 2008 and losing at Sarries in 2011. They also lost the 2003 final to Wasps after receiving a bye to the final as league leaders.

Their appearance in the Premiership's final four on Saturday is a first semi-final since their 2011 defeat.

Saracens, by contrast, are four-time Premiership champions (2011, 2015, 2016, 2018) and are currently on a run of 10 semi-final appearances in succession since the 2009/10 season.

Defending champions Saracens have won the title in three of the last four seasons

The London-based club have appeared in 10 semi-finals in Premiership history - Saturday will be their 11th - having won six (2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018) and lost four (2007, 2012, 2013, 2017).

As well as their four triumphs, Sarries have also lost a further two finals in 2010 (to Leicester) and 2014 (to Northampton), while they also finished as runners-up in the 1987/88 league.

What have the coaches said?

Mark McCall, Saracens head coach: "We came together last Wednesday after the players had a few days off.

"I am not sure if we had emotionally recovered from the final but we are now. So I think that extra week is a godsend.

"There is this hangover from 2017 and how that opportunity got wasted - we don't want to let that happen again.

Mark McCall's Saracens reign has been trophy-laden

"The good thing is that we're playing against a really good team and we understand that. The players see the quality we are up against and the progress Gloucester have made - and that focuses the mind.

"Danny [Cipriani] is a brilliant player. Gloucester's starter plays are as good as anyone's in Europe. If he gets front-foot ball and he's playing off momentum the whole time he is very, very good.

"Obviously we want that not to be case. We want him to have some difficult slow ball as that makes the decisions that much harder for him."

Johan Ackermann, Gloucester head coach: "You only get one opportunity, it doesn't matter what you've done before in the previous 22 weeks. It's a one-off game, no bonus points, the team that finishes one point ahead will win.

"But, from a preparation point of view, you try and keep to the same routine and maintain the same intensity and tick all the normal boxes.

Johan Ackermann has enjoyed a super first year in charge at Kingsholm

"You have to respect Sarries for what they've achieved, they've been together for several years, produced many international players and they're a quality squad. It means it's a massive challenge.

"We know we're up against the best team in Europe. We have to believe, trust that our players will be ready and tackle the challenge head on."

Team news

Saracens: 15 Alex Goode, 14 Liam Williams, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Brad Barritt (c), 11 Sean Maitland, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Ben Spencer; 1 Richard Barrington, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Will Skelton, 5 George Kruis, 6 Maro Itoje, 7 Jackson Wray, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Joe Gray, 17 Ralph Adams-Hale, 18 Christian Judge, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Mike Rhodes, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Nick Tompkins, 23 David Strettle.

Team's up!



Your Saracens team to take on Gloucester in the @premrugby semi-final at Allianz Park.



Come on Sarries! ⚫️🔴 pic.twitter.com/8hCvh2m10C — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) May 24, 2019

Gloucester: 15 Jason Woodward, 14 Charlie Sharples, 13 Billy Twelvetrees, 12 Mark Atkinson, 11 Tom Marshall, 10 Danny Cipriani, 9 Willi Heinz (c); 1 Josh Hohneck, 2 Franco Marais, 3 Fraser Balmain, 4 Ed Slater, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Ruan Ackermann, 7 Jaco Kriel, 8 Ben Morgan.

Replacements: 16 Mike Sherry, 17 Val Rapava Ruskin, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Tom Savage, 20 Lewis Ludlow, 21 Jake Polledri, 22 Ben Vellacott, 23 Henry Purdy.