Guinness PRO14 final: Glasgow Warriors vs Leinster preview

Glasgow Warriors captain Callum Gibbons and Leinster captain Jonathan Sexton square off at Celtic Park

Dave Rennie has urged his Glasgow players to put on a show for Exeter-bound Stuart Hogg as he prepares to bring the curtain down on his Warriors career

The Scotland star will call time on his nine-year Scotstoun stint after Saturday's Guinness PRO14 grand final at Celtic Park.

The British and Irish Lion is hoping to depart with a second league winners' medal tucked away in his bag but Leinster stand in the way as Glasgow look to repeat their 2015 triumph.

Rennie admits he had been forced to tell the "excitable" 26-year-old to calm down at times during the build up to the Parkhead showdown.

But now he wants the rest of his squad to ramp up their effort levels and make sure Hogg goes out on a high.

"We tried to put the brakes on Stuart today," Rennie said after getting his first look around Celtic's 60,000-seater home. "He went berserk yesterday at training, putting in some massive high-speed numbers.

"He's seen that the field is a little bit shorter (at Celtic Park) so he was lining up some kicks from the opposition 22m line type of thing.

Stuart Hogg is raring to go against Leinster

"He's an excitement machine. He's desperate to go out on a big note and all we need him to do is to play as well as he has in the last few weeks and hopefully it's enough.

"It would be brilliant for him to end with a trophy. It's as much about the environment, the occasion, and the quality of the opposition too. It's nice that we're at home and we've got plenty to play for as well as Hoggy leaving. I expect to see the boys front up."

Rennie admits his team will have to up their game if they are to get the better of Leo Cullen's Dublin powerhouse.

"It's hard to accurately say what more we need but we know we can play a lot better than last week," he added.

"We think we can defend better but we were really clinical. That's important in big games.

"I don't imagine we'll get the number of openings we did last week but if we get two or three we need to nail them and that's an area we've been really good at over the last month."

Rennie has stuck with the side that beat Ulster 50-20 at Scostoun in the semi-final last Friday, with Siua Halanukonuka coming onto the bench the only change to the match-day 23.

Meanwhile, Rob Kearney comes in at full-back for Leinster with Jordan Larmour moving to the right wing and James Lowe continuing on the left.

Rob Kearney is back for Leinster

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are again in the centre with Luke McGrath and captain Johnny Sexton the half-backs.

In the pack Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start with Scott Fardy and James Ryan in the second-row behind them.

The back-row sees vice-captain Rhys Ruddock start at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier on the openside and Jack Conan at number eight.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has apologised for calling on Celtic fans to turn their back on Glasgow and support his side when they run out at Parkhead on Saturday.

Cullen suggested last week that the Hoops support should back his team because "Glasgow rugby players all support Rangers I've been told".

Leinster boss Leo Cullen (left) in conversation with Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie

But he insisted his remarks were not serious as he spoke at his final press conference ahead of their Warriors showdown, saying: "It was a throwaway remark and made in jest. I didn't mean to offend anyone and to anyone I did offend, I apologise."

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tommy Seymour, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Sam Johnson, 11 DTH van der Merwe, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Ali Price, 1 Jamie Bhatti, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Zander Fagerson, 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Jonny Gray, 6 Rob Harley, 7 Callum Gibbins (c), 8 Matt Fagerson,

Replacements: 16 Grant Stewart, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 Siua Halnukonuka, 19 Ryan Wilson, 20 Tom Gordon, 21 George Horne, 22 Pete Horne, 23 Huw Jones

Leinster: 15 Rob Kearney, 14 Jordan Larmour, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c), 9 Luke McGrath, 1 Cian Healy, 2 Seán Cronin, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Scott Fardy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Rhys Ruddock, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Jack Conan.

Replacements: 16 Bryan Byrne, 17 Ed Byrne, 18 Andrew Porter, 19 Ross Molony, 20 Max Deegan, 21 Nick McCarthy, 22 Ross Byrne, 23 Rory O'Loughlin