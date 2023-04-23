Gallagher Premiership: Saracens clinch top spot and end London Irish's play-off hopes with 45-21 win

Owen Farrell notched four penalties and four conversions as Saracens beat London Irish to wrap up top spot in the Gallagher Premiership

Saracens secured top spot in the Gallagher Premiership and ended London Irish's hopes of a play-off spot with a commanding 45-21 victory.

With Irish's defeat, Northampton secured the last remaining play-off place to join Saracens, Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers in the semi-finals.

Irish competed ferociously for the first hour but fell away badly for another away defeat at the hands of Saracens, having not tasted an away victory against them since February 2014.

Eroni Mawi scored two tries for Saracens with Alex Goode, Sean Maitland and Theo Dan also on the score-sheet. Owen Farrell converted four and added four penalties.

Matt Rogerson and Mike Willemse scored tries for Irish with Paddy Jackson kicking three penalties and a conversion.

Story of the game

Irish took a fifth-minute lead when Jackson kicked a 40-metre penalty after the hosts had infringed at a scrum.

The visitors continued to be the better side in the opening stages with their opponents making uncharacteristic errors. Farrell's restart went straight into touch and Maro Itoje knocked on when under no pressure.

It therefore came as no surprise when Irish extended their lead. A powerful burst from their number eight So'otala Fa'aso'o put the defence on the back foot before skipper Rogerson forced his way over.

Jackson converted and Irish deservedly had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A couple of careless handling errors from Irish full-back Ben Loader presented Saracens with a foothold in the match and they took it with Farrell kicking a simple penalty before looking to have drawn level.

Strong runs from front-rowers Mako Vunipola and Dan made inroads before Max Malins seized on a long pass to dive in under the posts but TMO reviews appeared to show that the wing had lost possession in grounding.

However, Saracens still picked up the next score with a second penalty from Farrell before taking the lead with the last move of the half.

Nick Tompkins and Ben Earl made ground along the left touchline to provide Goode with a run-in for Farrell to convert and give his side a 13-10 half-time advantage.

Within a minute of the restart, Irish lock Rob Simmons was sin-binned for a high tackle on Dan, the Australian lock's fifth yellow card of the season, with Saracens immediately capitalising by moving the ball wide for Maitland to stroll over.

Two Jackson penalties in quick succession took him past 200 Premiership points this season and kept Irish in contention but Farrell responded with one for the home side.

With 18 minutes remaining, Dan finished off a driving line-out to put daylight between the sides before Mawi sealed victory with a similar effort.

There was still time for Farrell to kick a penalty and Mawi to add his second try.

Spirited Irish had the final say with a close-range try from replacement Willemse but it was still the most points that they had conceded in any game this season.