Saracens Women 33-17 Harlequins Ladies: Saracens retain Tyrrells Premier 15s title

Saracens Women lifting the Tyrrells Premier 15s trophy

Saracens Women retained their Tyrrells Premier 15s title with a powerful 33-17 victory over Harlequins Ladies at Franklin's Gardens.

The defending champions did the damage by combining an attacking masterclass in the first-half with a gutsy defensive performance in the second half.

Vice-captain Poppy Cleall opened their scoring after just three minutes and Cleall was one of two players to finish the first 40 minutes with a brace.

Zoe Harrison was the other while Sydney Gregson also crossed to stamp Saracens Women's authority on the final as they held a 27-0 half-time lead.

After the interval, Harlequins Ladies fought back with considerable purpose and pressured their opponents until the final whistle.

Gary Street's outfit scored their opening-points through Emily Scott's boot before tries arrived from Vickii Cornborough and Rachael Burford.

But in the face of the considerable pressure, Saracens Women held their nerve and, after having the final say on the board, confirmed the defence of their title.

